The Dane County Board will be meeting this evening at 7 p.m., remotely. This will be the first regular meeting of the 2020-2022 Dane County Board, following the April election of County Board members, and the initial meeting to elect leadership.
Several items before the County Board are initiatives to assist the residents and businesses of Dane County with the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Dane County was provided with a $95 million payment from the United States Treasury as part of the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund.
“Dane County government and the residents have historically come together to support one another in challenging times. These funds will help Dane County to continue to provide assistance to businesses, and individuals in the near future,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher (District 3, Sun Prairie).
One of the items directly related to responding to the current crisis includes a resolution approving a contract with Bright Star to provide on-site public health nurse staffing at an isolation site, and on-call medical assessment for foster care placements, shelter home, and other out-of-home care settings as needed. The cost for April and May is estimated at $250,000 and will be reevaluated monthly.
The Board will also consider two items to provide an additional $10,550,000 for a recently established small business assistance grant being administered by Dane Buy Local.
Demand at Dane County food pantries has increased dramatically. The County Board will take up a resolution that provides $1 million per month to Second Harvest Food Bank in May, June, and July to purchase food to distribute to local food pantries.
As the County Board moves forward in the coming weeks and months, non-emergency/pandemic items will again be a part of the agendas. This week’s meeting will include:
· Confirming the appointment of Brent Kyzer-McHenry as the Director of the Alliant Energy Center
· Accepting a $303,125 grant from the State of Wisconsin to provide treatment for unmet needs of those with opioid use disorder
· $300,600 from the State of Wisconsin to support in-home safety plans to maintain children safely in their homes until services can be identified
The full agenda for the County Board is available here, along with the information for the public to register and connect to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.