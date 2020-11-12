The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic brought about changes for everyone, including DeForest contract manufacturer Evco.
Facing the uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus spread, Evco immediately identified three goals, according to Kate Bashir, the company’s director of sales strategy.
The first was to do what was necessary to keep employees safe. Second on the list was keeping everybody employed. The third, said Bashir, was to break even.
Bashir said the company pretty much achieved everything on that list. One way Evco was able to accomplish the employment part was to repurpose its medical plant – one of three Evco operations in DeForest – to make face shields.
“It’s a good thing for the community,” said Bashir.
Dale Evans, president of Evco, is a designer at heart, according to Bashir. The face shields Evco designed are to be lightweight and designed for comfort, are anti-fog and they are reusable. After being cleaned, they can be reattached.
Fogging of face shields became a topic of conversation nationally early in the current NFL season. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was captured by TV cameras on the sidelines of an NFL game with a face shield covered in fog. Evco made sure its face shields wouldn’t fog up.
Evco takes a diversified approach to its business as a plastics manufacturing and molding company, and usually operates business to business. However, Evco wanted to do something to help the community. Evco Director of Communications Anna Bartz said Evans dropped off face masks at local village offices, at area businesses and the school district at no charge.
They’re not designed for medical use. They’re more for hair stylists, grocery store workers and similar workers.
What complicates things in Dane County is that workers can’t simply wear face shields. Masks are required as well. The situation is different in other states, such as Oregon and New York, where it’s acceptable to just wear the face shield and Evco has had purchases of its face shields from there.
It takes Evco about 10 seconds to make one, according to Bashir. They come in various packages of 20, 10, four and two. The company can make 8,000 of them in a day, but is currently not hitting its maximum output. At the beginning of the pandemic, Evco was making as many as it could.
For distribution of its face shields, Evco is working through Amazon.
In addition to face shields, Evco is looking to help combat COVID-19 on another front. Bashir said a couple of existing customers are pivoting to make COVID-19 saliva collection home testing kits. One company, Spectrum Solutions, makes DNA kits.
Demand for home COVID-19 test kits is up significantly, according to Bashir. Since July, Evco has invested substantially in the project, especially in auto sealing and bar codes, to help those customers produce the test kits. And while the production volume was low in July, it is going to pick up.
Automation for the work is expected to begin this month. By the end of the year, Evco believes a million kits per month will be produced, with a goal of getting close to two million per month by March.
One of the challenges Evco is facing is finding workers to help out. That’s led to a need to automate, according to Bartz.
“We’re in a unique situation where a couple of months ago, we were hiring as many people as possible to get as many kits out the door as we could,” said Bartz.
There are 386 permanent employees working in Evco facilities in DeForest, plus 60 temporary workers. In the U.S., Evco has about 500 employees. That total jumps to 1,400 when its plants in Mexico and China are taken into account.
A weekend shift was also established, as Evco went to a 24/7 schedule.
As far as face shields go, the company does get repeat orders, but because they are reusable, a customer may buy them only once. The market for home COViD-19 test kits, on the other hand, is growing. While they are not Evco products per se, the company has assisted in making them, and Bashir said they are best-in-class, reliable and easy to use. It’s one of the more accurate tests out there, according to Bashir and Bartz.
Having to change course in midstream has been hard, but Evco is making the best of it, according to Bashir. The company’s employees have made all the difference.
Bartz said, “The camaraderie has been great to witness.”
“It wasn’t easy by any means,” said Bashir. “We’re ingrained in the community and we have amazing employees and team members … we’re in a unique situation in history. We were able to step right in, even though employees were short on child care or had to switch shifts. They made a lot of accommodations to help out their neighbors.”
