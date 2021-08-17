Since the appearance of COVID-19 there are far fewer people taking for granted how quickly and utterly life can change, a fact that was in the forefront of a community forum to look at the coming year for the DeForest Area School District.
At the Aug. 11 Framework for Moving Forward event over 100 community members including school administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, along with current and recent DeForest High School students reflected on the experiences and lessons of the past year.
The event itself was both a stern and hopeful reminder of the difference of a couple weeks’ time. Participants lined up to get into the new Harvest Intermediate School, which a week earlier had been a construction zone. Participants also came wearing face masks, reflecting a Board of Education vote to require masks be worn by anyone entering a school, whether they are vaccinated or not.
Whereas many may have hoped to see masks phased out as COVID-19 vaccination became available, though children under 12 so far are not eligible for vaccination, the prevalence of the Delta variant of the virus, which can also be carried by those who have been vaccinated led, to renewed warnings from health authorities, like a July 27 recommendation by Public Health Madison and Dane County that all residents resume mask wearing in indoor settings.
Inside the sparkling new building, participants were asked to sign in and given sticky notes as a first step of information sharing. Along a wall leading into the cafeteria were posters marking two-to-three-month increments from January 2020 through this year's spring graduation. Everyone who arrived was encouraged to write down their thoughts and feelings as they were at the time and attach them anonymously to each poster.
Presenters dedicated to each poster lined up to give overviews gleaned from the short messages attached to each period, starting with Director of Instruction Rebecca Toetz, who reviewed February and March 2020. She began with her own vivid recollection of an “infamous date in February,” in which she was noting developments in innovative education.
“People were doing some things with virtual instruction across the country and around the world,” Toetz recalled, “and on a Friday I was saying, ‘we should be thinking about this,’ but little did I know that in two weeks we would have a full implementation plan.”
From the responses, Toetz quoted descriptions of “shocked,” “surreal,” and “a fear of the unknown,” mixed with appreciation for prompt communication and a desire for more, along with appreciation for the quick responses of teachers and administrators.
As the reports progressed covering the rest of the year, answers shifted toward fatigue and frustration as the 2019-2020 school year ended, and as the fall came, some appreciation for the first steps of returning to school with Kindergarten through second grade going back to classroom lessons.
Some thought it was still too soon to return, explained Director of Business and Auxiliary Services, Kathleen Davis-Phillips, who covered September and October 2020. A bright side was positive feedback and desire to continue with virtual conferences in the future. However, mental health of students was also a common concern.
“And finally performance for some kids differed, even within the same family. It was difficult for some,” said Davis-Phillips, “and also social media was extremely bad during that time.”
Through the turn of the year, there was more optimism with steps of returning to normalcy, such as the resuming of sports. But at the same time, these bright spots came with reports of increased divisiveness and discussion of school policy more often being cast in terms of political ideology.
College and Career Readiness Coordinator Christopher Smith reviewed April and May, sharing a constant sentiment of people appreciating the options that were available.
“However those options led to some frustration about what concurrent teaching looked like,” said Smith, “some of them felt excluded at home and some felt excluded at school.”
The intensity of feelings that people have for many of these topics has been more than enough to derail many and varied school board meetings across the country over the past year. That risk was dampened by the forum being facilitated by Drew Howick of Howick Associates, who has helped the district navigate hot-button discussions in the past.
New year plans
At the Board of Education's Aug. 9 meeting Superintendent Eric Runez led a presentation on the district's plans for the new year. From the top, Runez emphasized that students would be coming back to full in-school class schedules.
The priorities, as Runez shared, would be first, ensuring safety, second, minimizing class disruptions, and third, maximizing in-person instruction. The presentation was peppered with examples of administrators showing their work in the process, starting with citing sources of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Madison and Dane County, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the UW Department of Pediatrics, and Wisconsin Department of Health.
Runez passed the presentation to Dr. David Ringdahl and Dr. Greg DeMuri who went more into what had been learned from the past year and the basis of new policies. A recurring point was the value of the school's policy of requiring masks for everyone inside school buildings and buses.
Over time the distancing requirements within schools were lowered from six feet to three feet, older students returned, and as vaccines were rolled out in the spring, mask requirements were dropped for people who had been vaccinated. But then the Delta variant made its appearance.
The Delta variant, Ringdahl explained, has shown to be more transmissible and able to break through vaccinations, with roughly a third of recent cases reported by UW Hospital among those who have been vaccinated.
The successes of the past year though, included that masking was helpful, as was distancing, good air ventilation, and pulmonary and personal hygiene including cleaning of rooms. This also led to the decision, Ringdahl explained, to altering "close contact" protocols.
Whereas anyone in a room with a person who had tested positive for COVID would have to quarantine for 14 days, the threshold of "close contact" will now be having unmasked contact with a person, with a minimal quarantine of seven days if there is a negative COVID test after six days.
DeMuri re-emphasized the effectiveness of masks and the consensus behind it. Recently, he said he has come upon people citing an article from the Journal of American Medical Association arguing that masks could be harmful to children's respiratory health. That specific article, DeMuri clarified, has since been withdrawn by the publisher "and discredited for a lack of scientific integrity."
"Masks are uncomfortable, we wear them here at UW Hospital, all day long--our surgeons wear them for 12, 14, 16 hours," said DeMuri, "they’re like shoes and socks, they are part of our getup in keeping us safe, and kids are tolerating them really well."
Although it is true that children are less likely to develop serious COVID cases, DeMuri explained, they still can get seriously ill from it and they have treated children's COVID cases in the UW Hospital Intensive Care Unit. And even if a child does not personally become dangerously ill from COVID, they can carry it to others, said DeMuri, and they should not have to bear the burden of passing the virus on to a more at-risk adult, like a teacher, parent, older sibling, or grandparents.
"Now is the time to act," said DeMuri. "Things are getting bad. We’re starting to see increased hospitalizations here at UW Hospital, with almost a tripling of hospitalizations in the past few weeks.”
Glad, sad and mad
At Framework for the Future, Howick explained that they would have another exercise involving each table getting their own poster board with the assignment of identifying their “glads, sads, and mads” of the past year. After a few minutes, a high school student was sent out to bring a wireless mic to the spokesperson of each table in turn.
Keri Brunelle started from the table of school board members, telling attendees they were glad for the care of district staff, and innovation that came from the experience, sad for the loss of opportunities and division within the community, and mad about a lack of compassion or concern for others and “inconsistent leadership outside the district.”
Again, themes surfaced between each group’s results, with appreciation for work of staff, learning options and time with family, sadness at lost opportunities and learning loss, the stress on students, families and teachers, frequently overlapping with the frustrating issues of community division, politicization, and technological issues.
Although many of the answers were given in terms of broad generalities, some specifics came through in emotional testimony as from Yahara Elementary Principal Roz Craney, who started the list from that table of staff, saying that they were very mad “that kids were placed in the the middle,” and they were saddened that “it never felt like we were doing enough--we tried so hard and it never felt like we were doing enough, and it really made us sad--and this one is tough for me to say out loud--that a profession that we love, the view of educators and of education, was viewed as a negative thing. Something that we put everything into was viewed negatively.”
Craney went on to highlight that at the same time, their list of positives was much longer their couple minutes would allow, the highest among them being the partnerships and cooperation that happened through the year.
At the Framework for the Future forum, Harvest Intermediate School hosted its first public event. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held on Aug. 18, followed by new teacher orientation the next day and the grand opening of the renovated high school on Wednesday the 25th. Classes start on Sept. 1.