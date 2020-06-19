The Village of DeForest will officially introduce the community to its new Athletic Complex with a drive-in movie. The parking lot of the new park will host vehicles for a showing of "Field of Dreams" on Friday, June 26.
The park will open at 8 p.m., with the movie starting around 8:45 p.m. A 45-foot-wide screen will be brought in and placed in front of 140 prime parking spots. Guests will tune in to a radio station through their car to listen to the movie. Due to limited parking spots, free tickets are required to enter the park and can be reserved through the village website: www.vi.deforest.wi.us/register.
Due to COVID-19 and restrictions imposed by Public Health of Madison and Dane County, no outdoor seating will be allowed. Guests must attend with a vehicle and may only leave their vehicle to purchase food from the food trucks that will be on-site, or to use the restrooms located at the Athletic Complex concession stand.
This event will serve as a “warm-up” to a grander celebration the village hopes to have at a later date.
The Athletic Complex is located at 6750 River Road in DeForest and features four softball/baseball diamonds (two skinned and two artificial turf), two multi-use long fields, and one large shelter/concession stand.
