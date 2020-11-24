In November, the Madison Jazz Society awarded grants totaling $4,479 from its School Grant Fund to music programs in Wisconsin schools to help students learn about and perform jazz.
Due to the COVID pandemic, grant requests were received from only nine schools (some schools have suspended their music and arts programs). Teachers were encouraged to apply for grants to purchase items and equipment that will help them teach virtually, which many of them are doing.
DeForest Area High School (Brandon Bautz, Director) was awarded $500 to help support virtual jazz concerts in December and May.
In announcing the awards, MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz stated, "We are very proud that the money awarded this year and since the program began in 1989 brings the total amount of scholarships and grants awarded by our all-volunteer organization to over $141,000. We are pleased that these grants will assist students and teachers from all over Wisconsin now and in years to come. We are thrilled to see that many schools, even in the midst of the COVID pandemic, are working to provide opportunities for their students to learn about America’s original art form – jazz."
More information on the school grant program and the Society can be found at www.madisonjazz.com. Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of, preservation of and education about jazz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.