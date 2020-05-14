Organizers of the Token Creek Independence Day Celebration have collectively decided to cancel this year’s July 4th celebration due to continued COVID-19 concerns.
This year would have marked the 39th year of the annual community celebration.
"The decision was not made lightly," said Marc Lovicott, co-organizer of the event. "However, it was made with the health and safety of the community and volunteers at the forefront. We’re not alone in Token Creek, as many other community festivals and celebrations scheduled for this summer have been canceled."
Lovicott continued, "Our annual celebration is all about community – and as a community, we’ll get through this unprecedented time together. You can be sure our 2021 Independence Day celebration will be bigger and better than ever before."
The Token Creek July 4th Celebration is the primary annual fundraiser for the Token Creek Lions Club. Each year, more than $4,000 is raised at the parade, which goes directly back to the community through scholarships and donations to local charities.
Those interested in donating to ensure the Token Creek Lions Club is able to continue its work in the next year can follow this link and make a contribution https://www.gofundme.com/f/token-creek-lions-club
