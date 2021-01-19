Fisher Family Dental opened in DeForest just over one year ago.
Dr. Maggie Fisher, the owner, was prepared for just about anything – except a global pandemic.
“It’s hard to believe how quickly it’s gone,” said Fisher. “It’s been a very interesting, fast-paced year.”
Just getting through that first year is hard enough for small businesses, like Fisher Family Dental. COVID-19, which shut almost everything down a few months after the business opened, presented additional challenges they don’t normally encounter.
Simply ordering necessary supplies proved difficult, as the volume of demand in the world of dentistry didn’t match what the supply chain could deliver.
Fisher said personal protective equipment, or PPE, was the hardest to find.
“It was six weeks before we were able to buy a single N95 mask,” said Fisher, whose business recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. “Even now it’s tough to get supplies.”
Fisher said her business is limited to three boxes of gloves a week, but the situation is improving. And it’s not always PPE. Items with plastic or brushes are also somewhat scarce.
Fisher and her small staff of four learned to adapt to the changes brought on by COVID-19. Upon re-opening, after being closed for a bit, they did things like adjusting the schedule to allow for fewer patients in the office. Appointments were staggered, as they were unable to accommodate two to three appointments at a time. This prevented patients from passing by each other in the office areas.
Also, patients had to call from the parking lot when they arrived to check in, which reduced the amount of office traffic.
Fisher said everyone pulled together to make it work, often taking on tasks that weren’t part of their normal job duties.
The key to getting through the tough times of this past year for Fisher Family Dental was simple: make smart business decisions. The importance of each decision was magnified with COVID-19. Also, Fisher had always wanted Fisher Family Dental to be involved with the community. It’s a core belief of the business. That’s more crucial than ever, according to Fisher.
“That was so much more important after we re-opened,” said Fisher. “We worked hard to be a partner with other local businesses.”
Food giveaways and putting up drop-off boxes for items for families in need were ways Fisher Family Dental gave back to its community in the past year.
In forging ahead, Fisher Family Dental just wants to take it one day at a time and remain flexible to be able to roll with any changes that might crop up. Fisher said that she spent a year planning and preparing for opening the business, but a lot of that went out the window with the initial closure – they were shut down for 10 weeks – due to COVID-19. It seems like each day new information or new opportunities arise that Fisher and company didn’t know about beforehand.
That’s forced the business to implement new protocols. A new respiratory plan had to be put in place.
Compassion is at the heart of everything for Fisher Family Dental. Keeping staff and patients safe is the top priority. Fisher said they are learning a lot.
“We really are so thankful with the wonderful patients we have,” said Fisher. “We’ve loved being back in the community. The whole thing has been hard on everybody, but we want to maintain our oral health. Certainly, they know how important it is. It can affect so many other things for those with problems. Taking care of your oral health is important.”
