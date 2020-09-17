The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Community Expo will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
The event will provide an opportunity for businesses and organizations to virtually interact with the residents. You will be able to share what you provide to the community, promotions & expansions, along with available job and career opportunities.
The Booth Central platform allows your booth to have video, pictures, a link to your website along with a live chat indicator. You may have up to five people in you booth chat at a time. You may also have one-on-one conversations if you are hiring and want to do interviews. Booth Central will be streaming live.
Fees are $40 per booth for Chamber members and $80 per booth for non-Chamber members.
There are two levels of sponsorships. Gold Level is $250 and includes company name/logo on Expo site, the Chamber website and social media promotions, along with top booth tile placement. It also includes the virtual booth registration fee. Silver Level is $150 and includes company name/logo on the Chamber website and social media promotions, mid-placement of booth tile and the virtual booth registration fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.