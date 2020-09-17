The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Community Expo will be held virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The event will provide an opportunity for businesses and organizations to virtually interact with the residents. You will be able to share what you provide to the community, promotions & expansions, along with available job and career opportunities.

The Booth Central platform allows your booth to have video, pictures, a link to your website along with a live chat indicator. You may have up to five people in you booth chat at a time. You may also have one-on-one conversations if you are hiring and want to do interviews. Booth Central will be streaming live.

Fees are $40 per booth for Chamber members and $80 per booth for non-Chamber members.

There are two levels of sponsorships. Gold Level is $250 and includes company name/logo on Expo site, the Chamber website and social media promotions, along with top booth tile placement. It also includes the virtual booth registration fee. Silver Level is $150 and includes company name/logo on the Chamber website and social media promotions, mid-placement of booth tile and the virtual booth registration fee.

