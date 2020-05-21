Originally planned for May 28, the grand opening for the new Athletic Complex in the Village of DeForest has been postponed.
According to a press release from the village, a new date has yet to be determined.
Work at the Athletic Complex is nearly complete. Crews are working on final punch-list items and – pending restrictions imposed by COVID-19 – the village is looking forward to opening the park to the public later this season, with plans for a community-wide grand opening celebration.
According to DeForest Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski, “It is our hope that the community is proud of this project and will join us in celebrating the success when it is safe to gather at a later date.”
According to the press release, the village recognizes the recreational and economic opportunities the new park will provide the community, and that is why the village is looking forward to a grand opening celebration. It was originally planned to occur on May 28, but COVID-19 and resulting restrictions imposed by Public Health of Madison and Dane County have caused the village to postpone the event.
A grand opening event will mark the completion of a 15-year process to give the community new baseball and softball facilities. The two long fields at the park will also provide an adequate facility for DeForest Area Youth Football to run their programs.
With four ball diamonds and two long, multi-purpose fields the park looks to become a sports tourism destination. There are already signs of success. In 2021 the complex is expecting to host 17 different tournament weekends, bringing approximately 1,260 guests to DeForest each tournament. The economic opportunity and visibility for DeForest provided by the Athletic Complex is another cause for celebration.
While awaiting the announcement of the revised grand opening date, there is still time to put your name on the park in time for the celebration. The concession house at the park will feature a sponsorship wall where donors can purchase a home plate plaque to be inscribed with the name of their family or to celebrate someone special. Size options are available starting at $50 on up to $500. Details can be found here: www.vi.deforest.wi.us/sponsorship.
