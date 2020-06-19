The My Meal My Way program has returned on Wednesdays.
The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center partners with Dane County and DeForest Family Restaurant to offer seniors the opportunity for a hot meal on Wednesdays for a suggested donation of $4.
Visit the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center website for the menu. The meals are curbside pick-up only at the restaurant. Reservations are due by noon on Tuesdays and made by calling the center and choosing one of two menu options each week.
Once the reservation is made, participants will be given a specific time to drive to the center and pick up your ticket and pay for your meal. Then, it's just a matter of simply driving to the DeForest Family Restaurant, showing the ticket and receiving the meal.
Beginning July 6, lunchtime meals are available for curbside pick-up at the center on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The center will no longer be delivering meals, except for homebound seniors. Reservations are required by noon the day prior.
The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center is at 505 North Main Street in DeForest. The phone number is 608-846-9469 and the website is www.deforestcenter.org.
