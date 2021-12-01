Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is urging people to get signed up for their doses of the COVID booster vaccine, and if they are not yet vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. The call comes as cases of the prevalent Delta variant of COVID continue to drive up case counts and hospitalizations both here in Dane County and across Wisconsin.
At last check, Wisconsin had the 4th highest per capita rate of COVID among the country's 50 states. Hospitalizations for COVID are the highest they've been in Wisconsin in almost a year - December of 2020 - according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. In some parts of the state, there are no vacant intensive care unit hospital beds remaining.
"Vaccines, masks, and space are our best tools at fighting the spread of infection and together offer us the best chance of staying well for the holidays," Parisi said. "We are all tired of the ups and downs of COVID, but the trends emerging in recent weeks make it clear we have more work to do and must continue to practice vigilance."
"With COVID boosters now approved for adults and numbers of cases on the rise, I'm asking everyone to please schedule your third shot today and please don't delay," Parisi said. "Our health care workers are bracing for another difficult winter after a relentless 20 months of COVID response. Keeping up with our boosters as they emerge, wearing masks, and minimizing risks are steps we can all take to ease the long-term burdens this virus is placing on all of us," Parisi said.
Parisi noted there's every reason to believe there will be future booster shots as well, as pharmaceutical companies look to stay ahead of new and emerging COVID variants like the Omicron mutation identified this past weekend.
Those looking to schedule COVID booster shots can do so through the Department of Public Health Madison & Dane County website or contact their doctor's office or pharmacy.