Norway Grove Memorial Lutheran Church, 820 River Road, DeForest, is holding a parking lot/drive-in style worship on Sunday, June 7 at 9 a.m. to gather for worship from the safety of our vehicles.
Attendees will be able to watch Deaconess Johnna Georgia and listen from car radios. The service will be broadcasted on channel 89.3.
Holy Communion will be observed. Those wishing to participate are asked to bring their own bread and juice. The church will bless and partake in the elements together during the service.
There will be a drop-off container for both regular giving and noisy can offering, which will go to ELCA World Hunger.
A bulletin will be provided via the church’s Facebook page for attendees to follow along with. Please note that paper copies of the bulletin will not be provided. It is up to attendees to print off their own copies prior to the service, or follow along on your own device.
To comply with safety measures the church building and restrooms will be unavailable.
Please follow these guidelines for safety:
PARKING LOT INSTRUCTIONS:
Only people who reside in the same household should come together in the same vehicle. Please do not pick up anyone who does not live with you.
In order to provide the best radio transmission, all taller vehicles such as trucks, SUVs, and vans should park towards the back, leaving room for cars closer to the podium.
In order to maintain a safe distance, everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles for the duration of the service. If you need to open a window, only open the driver’s side windows. This will allow for our passenger side windows to act as barrier between vehicles. If you have any questions, please contact the Church Office Manager Emily at officemanager@norwaygrove.com
