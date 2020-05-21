The DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the 4th of July Community Celebration for 2020, according to a press release sent out Thursday, May 21.
According to the release, the chamber indicated that it was a tough decision to make, but it was the right thing to do for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers.
The 4th of July Community Celebration is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, according to the release, which noted the negative economic impact of the cancelation for itself and others in the community.
Several local non-profit organizations use the celebration as a way to raise funds. The Chamber expressed its regret for the loss of those opportunities.
The DeForest Lions will continue their raffle with the drawing to take place July 4.
The Chamber indicated it is planning a bigger and better 4th of July Community Celebration for 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.