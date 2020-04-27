The DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation has decided to cancel its annual Memorial Day ceremonies in Veterans Memorial Park.
The announcement was made via a press release Monday in the interest of public health and safety. The foundation is encouraging people to take a moment on Monday, May 25, to remember and honor those who have fought for freedom.
The DVMF offers one alternative to remember Memorial Day by encouraging the purchase of a veterans memorial brick for any loved ones who are veterans to permanently memorialize their service and sacrifice. They are $50.
Applications are located at www.deforestvmf.org. Click on support the park and purchase a brick. Call Jeffrey Unger at 608-469-3077 with any questions. The park honors all honorably discharged veterans regardless of period of service and/or branch(es) of service.
