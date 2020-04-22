With everyone practicing social distancing, Village of DeForest staff will be hosting a virtual Arbor Day event, which has now been moved to April 27. The event will go Facebook live at 10 a.m. to give a demo and share tips and tricks on proper tree planting. That will be followed by a tree planting video with a live video demo on tree pruning.
For those who tune in and comment or like on our video, their names will be entered to win one of our #virtualrec donated gift cards. They must have commented or liked by noon April 24.
