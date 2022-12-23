Between higher prices at the gas station pump and the grocery store, many families have been especially struggling to make ends meet over the past year.
With inflation making it harder to put food on the table, one local nonprofit organization’s mission has been needed more than ever.
Mission Nutrition, at 691 S. Main St. in DeForest, launched in June 2020. While the wheels had already been turning to start the nonprofit, the pandemic kicked its services into high gear, co-founder Joann Breggeman told the Times-Tribune.
When she and Dawn Peterson founded the organization, they could not have foreseen how much their mission to provide local food assistance would continue to grow despite COVID-19’s most difficult days now in the past.
What began as just some pop-up canopies under the hot June sun in Fireman’s Park was only envisioned to last for a couple of weeks.
“A couple of weeks turned into months and then years,” Breggeman said. “It took off and grew faster than we ever thought.”
While she does not have detailed records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people using the pantry has only gone up, Breggeman said.
“Our numbers have increased immensely, and we have over 360 families in our system now,” Breggeman said. “The cost of everything is going up, people are growing more dependent on other resources to provide for themselves or their families.”
The organization, true to its name, provides a variety of food for its guests—canned, boxed, refrigerated, and frozen—including meats, dairy, vegetables, fruits, grains and breads.
Occasionally personal hygiene and toiletry products are available, but only when donated. Mission Nutrition focuses on sourcing food, the majority of which comes from Second Harvest Foodbank out of Madison.
It also gets food from the Community Action Coalition For South Central Wisconsin and through some local food drives.
Despite being a nonprofit, it is not immune to inflation.
“Everything costs more,” Breggeman said. “Sourcing specific items has gotten a little harder, sometimes we just go without. What we get or what we have available fluctuates, it’s not consistent. Sometimes items that are in high demand disappear for months.”
It purchases most of the food, rather than relying on having food donated. To afford to keep its shelves stocked, it relies primarily on grants, as well as donations from local businesses and families. Two or three food drives are conducted a year by local groups to help benefit the pantry.
Mission Nutrition also has utility bills, insurance, and gasoline for its drivers to pay for.
Serving everyone
The pantry is open to everyone, not just DeForest-area residents. Around 25 different cities and towns are now represented in its database, mostly from southern Columbia and northern Dane counties.
"Mission Nutrition is a resource that is available to anyone for any reason," Breggeman said. "If someone needs a little help one time or every week, we don’t ask questions. We believe that no one should go hungry and resources should be shared."
All those guests means a lot of helping hands are needed to help keep the shelves stocked and assist visitors.
Fortunately, Mission Nutrition maintains a fairly consistent crew of volunteers, Breggeman said, with around 20 people offering their time each week. Though, as COVID-19 has become less severe and people have returned to their offices and workplaces, some volunteers have less time to offer now than they did during the height of the pandemic.
"Volunteering with Mission Nutrition reminds me of the power of community," volunteer Shawn Schroedl said. "People give their time, energy, and donations to support those struggling with food insecurities. Every week I’m reminded that we all can make a difference."
The pantry operates on a drive-thru basis for the majority of its guests—providing that service on the first four Tuesdays of every month. The inside pantry is open exclusively for senior citizens ages 60 and older on the first and third Fridays of the month.
For now, Mission Nutrition plans on sticking with that drive-thru format for most of its visitors.
“We’re still pretty new, so we’re just going with the flow,” Breggeman said. “Someday the goal is to open the inside for all if our staff and space allow. We’re always changing and updating and finding what works best, working with the space that we have. We’re definitely growing—possibly even outgrowing our space—but moving takes a lot of work.”
Due to the drive-thru format, for ease and expediency, every family gets the same amount and selection of food.
“We can’t cater to every individual request,” Breggeman said.
There’s no hierarchy between the volunteers, she said.
Volunteers also can help assist with transportation to the pantry.
Despite having a full-time job, Breggeman puts in around 20 hours a week at the pantry herself.
The volunteers work in all weather conditions. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, despite a cold, rainy, “miserable” night, 50 families were each provided with 100 pounds of food in one hour.
“We’ve got awesome volunteers, they get a lot done in a short amount of time,” Breggeman said.
"Volunteering with Mission Nutrition has showed me that all communities have food insecurities, even ours," volunteer Kristen Machkovech said. "Being able to help families, veterans, and the elderly have access to nutritious foods has been wonderful. The volunteers at Mission Nutrition truly care about everyone who needs help."