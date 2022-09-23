333 South Madison Street, Waunakee
Phone Numbers: Main 608-849-8385;
Nutrition 608-849-9909
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Web site: http://waunakee.com/seniorcenter
MEALS: Congregate Meals — Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., M — F. Reservations for meals must be made by 1 p.m. the business day before.Home Delivered Meals – Seniors (aged 60 or older) may be eligible to receive home-delivered meals, M-F. The suggested donation for a meal is $4. Please make a donation at the level you can afford.
SERVICES AVAILABLE:
Foot Care: Appointments are available four Tuesdays and the first three Wednesdays each month. Fee is $25. Call for an appointment. Bring two towels and arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment.
Massage Therapy: Monday, Thursday and Friday. Call for appointment. Cost is $42 for half an hour and $67 for a full hour. If you need to cancel your appointment, please give 24-hour notice or you will be charged 50% of the scheduled appointment fee.
Acupuncture: Dr. Joe of New Path Acupuncture holds appointments on Thursdays in Wellness Room B. The fee is $65. Appointments can be made by calling Dr. Joe directly at (608) 345-3567.
Blood Pressure Screening appointments are held the first Tuesday each month from 12-12:30 p.m.
TOPS Wednesday meetings and weigh-ins starting at 8:30 a.m. For more information contact Betsy at 608-850-4248 or at betsyacker@yahoo.com. TOPS will meet at Cannery Row 8/10 – 9/2/22.
Caregiver Support Group — First Tuesday each month from 2:30-4 p.m. Through discussion, education and problem solving, you will learn ways to adapt to the continuing stress of coping with the challenges of care giving.
Parkinson’s Support meetings are held on the third Thursday each month at 1 p.m. (February – October).
Attorney Hours — Attorney Eric Christoffersen is offering monthly office hours at the Senior Center for no-charge, no-obligation consultations for local seniors please call Eric’s office to schedule (608) 662-0440.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Picnic Lunch & “Neil Diamond” — Wednesday, Sept. 28 starting at 11:30. Gather for our end of the season indoor picnic and stay for a performance by the Dave Freitag. A donation is requested for the meal. Make your dinner reservations no later than 1:00 pm the day prior.
StrongBodies Workshop — Tuesdays and Thursdays 10/4 – 12/1 from 12:30– 1:30 p.m. (No Class on 11/10 and 11/24). StrongBodies is a strength training program that is evidence based to help older adults. There is no charge for this course. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
Learn to Line Dance — No dance experience is necessary. Instructor, Nancy Vidlak, will teach using demonstration and easy-to-follow steps. Monday evenings 9/26 – 10/24 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm (no class on 10/10). Cost is $35 for the 4-class session. Call 608-849-8385 to register.
MATINEE MOVIES
Friday, Sept. 30 at 12:45 pm Elvis
TSI TRIPS
Monday out-of-town shopping trips — Home pick-up is available departing approximately 9:30 a.m. and return time approximately 1:15 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26 West Towne Mall — Madison
Tuesday and Thursday in-town shopping trips by appointment to places like Walgreens or Piggly Wiggly. Suggested donation — $1 round trip in town, $3 round trip out of town.
TRIPS & EXCURSIONS
Diamond Jo Casino — Friday, Oct. 21: This trip includes motorcoach transportation, $10 in slot play, and a lunch voucher. Depart the Senior Center at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 5:45 p.m. Cost per person is $64 and paid reservations are due no later than Sept. 26. Call (608) 849-8385 for reservations.
SENIOR CENTER ACTIVITIES:
Waunamakers Second Wednesday of each month from 1– 2:30 pm. Gather with others to work on knitting, sewing, and crocheting projects for individuals and families in need. Quilting 4th Thursday each month. Painting Wednesday 2 .p.m Stamping Third Wednesday each month at 11 a.m. Wood Carvers Wednesdays 9 a.m. (sorry no electronic carving tools). Wii Bowling Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. Bridge Mondays 1 p.m. Euchre Thursdays 1 p.m. Leisurely Euchre – Mondays 1 p.m. 500 Tuesday 1 p.m. Poker Mondays and Fridays 1 p.m. Sheepshead Tuesdays 1 p.m. Scrabble Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. Mah Jongg Tuesdays and Fridays 1 p.m. Texas Hold ‘em Thursdays 1 p.m.