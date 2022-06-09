American men still go to the post office to sign up for selective service registration. It’s an 18th birthday ritual that most don’t give a second thought.
For men of other eras, the draft was a real thing.
Bob Wundrock of DeForest is one of those men. This is his story.
“In the mid to late-1960s, the Vietnam War was really ramping up. At one time there were 500,000 troops in Vietnam. They needed bodies and what they relied upon was the draft,” he said.
The United States has used military drafts since the Revolutionary War, and it had a system in place since 1940. The method of filing quotas at the start of the Vietnam War was being selected by a local draft board.
“The local draft boards had a very subjective ability to draft in small towns,” Wundrock said. He lived in Ozaukee County at the time, and the county population was less than 40,000 in 1960.
“If they didn’t like you or your family and you weren’t going to college you were more likely to be drafted,” he said,
Wundrock said on the larger level it meant draft lists tended to include higher amounts of poor and minority-group men. “A lot of the protests were about the unfair draft status.”
Wundrock said joining reserve units was an option for some. Others, like a grade school friend, chose going to Canada to avoid the draft.
“I was apolitical and going to college,” Wundrock said.
His status was 2S in the fall of 1968 when he went to the current University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. The outrage over the draft system finally led Congress to make a change. The new system was a draft lottery in December 1969.
The lottery was exactly that. There were 366 blue plastic capsules in a large glass container and they were drawn out one at a time in a televised event to determine a sequence. The first day drawn was September 14, so any man born on that date between 1944 and 1950 received lottery number 1 for possible induction into the military.
Wundrock was a hard-working college sophomore when the list was determined. “Someone had the print-out,” Wundrock said. “It can’t be 14. Oh no! I’m going to end up in the military.
“I had a couple of goof ball friends who drew 268 and 363,” he added.
Wundrock said he thought numbers 150 or higher turned out to be safe from draft status.
Wundrock had a $100 a month work study job on campus. He was engaged at the time. They had a lot of discussions about how marital status might change the odds. They decided to marry during the semester break of his junior year. She moved to Stevens Point and took a full-time job in a bank. That decision is now in its 51st year of marriage.
Wundrock said the pressure of staying in good academic standing and moving forward in school helped to focus him. “I knew if I dropped out I’d be classified 1A (draft eligible),” he said. “It was sort of Damocles sword. I better keep my grades up, I better save my money for school.”
Wundrock was a successful long and triple jumper for the college after making the switch from high jump. He was also active with the new campus radio station. The world famous trivia contest started during his radio station days.
As his senior year unfolded, he knew his time was running short. The local draft board told him they had selected men with wives and multiple children. He would need to choose a military option.
“I talked to several Vietnam veterans and they said avoid going to Vietnam. Stay out of the Army, stay out of the Marine Corps, but joining the Navy might help,” he said.
He checked with local National Guard and Reserve units and his age worked against him. “They were full. They said if you were 17-18-19, we’d take you,” Wundrock said.
The last two options were officer candidate school or the United States Air Force.
Wundrock wore glasses, so being a pilot was out. He could still qualify as a navigator if he passed an eye test. He traveled to K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in April 1972 and took his physical. The doctor told his group of four, “it looks like we have two pilots and two navigators.”
Unfortunately, the Air Force Surgeon General disagreed. He received a letter on May 17 saying he would not qualify as a navigator. An Army induction letter followed two weeks later. Wundrock’s schooling and later career were in radio and TV production. He went back to the Air Force recruiter and asked what the longest electronics schools the service branch offered. The choice was a 34-week ground radio repair school or training on computers. “I thought, why would anyone want computers,” Wundrock said.
Wundrock left for Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and then had additional training in Biloxi, Miss., before moving out to San Diego.
As force structure needs changed in the 1970s, the Air Force offered a program which allowed active duty airmen to transfer from active to reserve status if they could find a slot. The switch meant a double-length hitch of seven years in the reserves. He eventually landed with the Air National Guard in Milwaukee and then a final switch to an Army Reserve unit in northwestern Wisconsin. He fulfilled his service commitment in 1979.
Wundrock said pay difference from comparable civilian jobs and just getting on with life weighed on those with service commitments. “I was an E3 (pay grade) two striper making $4,000 a year in the military. I wanted to get on with my career,” he said.
Wundrock said he tried to turn the lemons of compulsory service into lemonades in his career. One of the big ones was following the pathway to a first class FCC license after completing radio repair training. “They called that the big blue ticket in radio stations because it was required in those days.”
Wundrock was the only one of six siblings to serve in the military. His older brother was a teacher.
“I came home from Biloxi for Christmas and they met me at the train station,” Wundrock said. “I had my uniform on and my dad was in tears. It’s the only way I could tell how he really felt. My mom was always concerned.”