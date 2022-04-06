In her opening remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Ketanji Brown Jackson began by thanking many of the people who helped her become the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. “I have also had extraordinary mentors, like my high school debate coach, Fran Berger, may she rest in peace. She invested fully in me, including taking me to Harvard — the first I’d ever really thought of it — to enter a speech competition. Mrs. Berger believed in me, and, in turn, I believed in myself,” Brown Jackson said.
The world of high school forensics teams include plenty of Fran Berger-types helping the next Ketanji Brown Jackson emerge from the first incarnation of people we don’t know yet.
DeForest welcomes a couple thousand of those people this weekend as the school district hosts the Wisconsin High School Forensic Assocation’s state speech festival for the first time in the contest’s 127-year history.
The state speech festival was held on the University of Wisconsin campus for almost all of those 127 years. Madison campus officials did not want to host a multi-day event this year because of pandemic concerns. DeForest Area High School forensics coach Tom August stepped up to offer the recently renovated campus here as a possible substitute site.
“I told [WHSFA executive director Adam Jacobi] absolutely we would consider hosting it and our district administrator and athletic director were on board and excited about the possibility,” August said. “It’s a great opportunity for the community and our team an opportunity for the state to continue come together I feel pretty honored to host the event at DeForest High School.”
The 2022 event will be smaller than a normal year, but more than 2,100 students and coaches from 227 Wisconsin high schools will perform at the DeForest high school and middle school buildings.
“As the Village President and a former forensics competitor, I am very pleased that the State Forensics Event will be held in the DeForest Area High School,” Jane Cahill Wolfgram said. “We are very proud of our DeForest Area School District and know that the district is key to attracting events and people to our community. We know that encouraging people to visit DeForest is vital for keeping our local businesses healthy and keeping our economy thriving. This is why we work hard to attract events of all kinds to our schools, our parks and our Athletic Complex. Events like the State Forensics competition bring exceptional youth and their families to DeForest and it is the hope of the Village that they will have a tremendous experience and discover why so many people want to live, work, and play in DeForest.”
Forensics is the umbrella area where several disciplines are learned. In Wisconsin, those categories include theatre (one act play), debate, speech, and a new student film program.
This weekend’s festival is speech, which includes 16 sub-disciplines of communication. Timed speeches might be informative or persuasive categories like demonstration, historical, or special occasions. Interpretive categories such as play-acting, poetry, prose, or farrago. There is also a group category in this area.
In a festival format like this one, certified judges measure performances on a series of scoring standards, rather than one entry paired against another.
State visitors will be among the first to use some of the new facility areas of the high school building. Local referendum support allowed the district to build new buildings and renovate others in the growing district.
“It’s cool we can show that off right away,” said Jenna Voegeli, one of the DeForest team captains.
Voegeli is a classroom lab assistant for August. She is already familiar with how much extra work and photocopies go into such an effort. “We are definitely printing new maps,” she said.
Voegeli said coach Tom August is a huge asset to the team and helps other schools conduct events. “He loves to volunteer because he loves our forensic program,” she said.
Still, if the new map doesn’t help, she said don’t be afraid to ask a DeForest team member or volunteer for directions this weekend.
August said there will be 16 student volunteers helping out and the state office has lined up a lot of people to work as judging assistants, and in tabulation of results and calculating medals for each school.
Voegeli said the DeForest team plans dance parties and other social mixers during the weekend so visiting students can meet others when not competing.
“There will definitely be volunteers from the forensics families and they know they know how to keep us fed and happy,” she said.
Each competitor gets one performance slot at state. Voegeli said it will feel different this time. “For the team captains, it’s crazy with all we’ve gone through. When we close our black binders for the last time, it will be the last time we will be competing,” she said.
The DeForest team plans a family dinner to help celebrate all the accomplishments this week.
Voegeli said she hopes younger participants are not too nervous at state as even the seniors have just one in-person state festival for experience.
Like many forensics competitors, Voegeli is an active and successful student. She has followed in her sister’s footsteps and computed since sixth grade. The work has been worth it.
“I think communication is so important and forensics students are the best leaders because they are the best communicators,” Voegeli said. “It’s been the most helpful activity I’ve done in high school. You may never do a sport again, but in every single college class and in every job interview, you will have to make presentations and communicate.”
The festival format means students are judged on their own efforts and not against someone else. It encourages mutual respect and support as each competitor in a judging section gets to see everyone perform.
“The students in forensics get along so well. By now we’ve memorized each other’s performances and we just watch them with so much awe,” Voegeli said.
This generation of forensics students can claim they did one thing better. It has been a year of adjustments from masked performances to current unmasked. Using the total face and body to help tell your story is more important than ever.
The Wisconsin association is the oldest in the country and the first speech festival was held in 1895. Except for World War II, it’s been on the Wisconsin campus every year. No state meet was held in 2020 and last year was a virtual only competition. There are 87 schools and xx students competing virtually this weekend.
The move to DeForest is likely a one year move. The weekend will include six judging periods instead of the usual four to accommodate everyone. “Our coaches and teachers have had so much grace and understanding this year,” Jacobi said.
The Association saw more than 4,000 students compete at the state level prior to the pandemic. Jacobi hopes the numbers return to normal as the Association finances are built on competitor entry fees. He said being able to hold a meet this year is vital in keeping it afloat.
“Despite the challenge, we have an unprecedented unprecedented number of new coaches this year. Administrators are committing to filling coaching vacancies and that speaks volumes about what it brings to schools,” Jacobi said.
Speech is just one part of the forensics association. Jacobi said the new film festival event offers a new medium for student expression. “We’re hoping it brings in some schools. There has been a lot of good buzz among the speech coaches,” Jacobi said.
A former coach himself, Jacobi won’t be surprised to see the next generation of high achievers come from these students. “These are amazing human beings,” he said. “I have two former students in the state legislature and there are actors and people running non-profits. I’ve had students go to Harvard and one even became a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford, with a PhD in public education. it’s so gratifying to see the amazing things they do,” he said.
DeForest is the Madison area, but Jacobi said some schools still plan to drive into the city and do some of the traditional activities like walks down State Street.
“A weekend in Madison is part of the reward for the schools,” Jacobi said. “Some of the teams are clamoring to stay in DeForest. I’m looking forward to some North and South (Seafood and Smokehouse) for the staff this weekend.”
Jacobi had the opportunity to teach and coach forensics in China. The unique nature of those who participate is a universal connection across school lines. “It’s fun for the kids to hear the different speakers and their experiences. I love that energy — it’s like a cross between Glee and Big Bang Theory.
I had an opportunity to coach in China and it’s the same thing there. It’s goofy — they laugh about the same things and they love to tackle the same topics. Who knows who the next Ketanji Brown Jackson is? There’s a lot of buzz about her as one of our own,” Jacobi added.
Nicole Sevcik, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express in DeForest said the large event is a boost for her business. One week before the event, reservations were already almost full for Friday night. She expects the boost will ripple out to local restaurants and gas stations.
Extra-curricular programs provide another lesson for school students. For some, this might be the first trip to the state capital region. The trips also teach important social skills about travel and being a part of a group.
Sevcik said having the pool and whirlpool filled with students and the buzz of activity a group like this brings will hopefully mark a return to normal this year. “We’ve been praying for truck drivers and construction workers on weekends. It’s exciting to have families coming back out again,” she said.
The flow of group weekends is nice for hotel staff as the activity in the community gives the staff a chance to reset before their return. Sevcik said forensics students are typically well-behaved. “Forensics groups are welcome here every day of the week,” she said.
Sevcik said busy weekends help the customer service aspects of the business as more staff work on those days and it provides more personalized service.
The community benefits of busy hotels help in many areas. Room tax revenue goes toward local parks and promotion. The hotel is also seeing a benefit this year with access to city resources for a pool area redo before summer.
There are 16 categories in forensics and competitors are scored in five different areas for a 25 total possible points. Judging areas include content, organization, and elements of presentation.
Wisconsin has two different associations, Wisconsin High School Forensics Association and the Wisconsin Forensics Coaches Association. The smaller WFCA includes a state event where teams of up to 25 entries compete on a team level. DeForest finished second in its enrollment group and 18th overall last weekend in Eau Claire. “It’s like having the playoffs and finals all in the same day,” August said.
DeForest had three students in the semifinal round, including state runne-rup Trevor Liam in radio speaking.
DeForest hosted the WFCA state in 2020. August said it was the last in-person speech event half before this spring’s events.
August said one of the hallmarks of forensics students is being active. “So many kids are involved in so many things,” he said. “A lot of our students are also involved in DECA and FBLA, band and choir, and a lot of them are in drama one-act play, or the musical. There are a lot of forensics kids who do cross country and track and the wide gamut of athletics it’s a pretty good cross-section of the school on the forensics team.”
The DeForest season typically starts in October with sign-ups and tryouts. “The tryouts are to see what categories we think students could be successful in. We try to get kids in as many categories as we can and start rehearsals and practices from there,” August said.
August said there is a big research and writing lead time up to the first event.
A scrimmage meet usually begins the DeForest season in early January. There are two levels of competition prior to state.
Association rules have the team coaches serving as festival judges. One coach is required for every five entries, so DeForest has four assistants as well. “It’s a big coaching commitment in forensics,” August said. “You can’t coach more than one thing at a time so it is extremely labor-intensive.”
August said just as the students find common bonds, coaches of rival teams develop good friendship while judging and organizing meets.
August said the DeForest team has traditionally taken a picture on the state capitol steps before walking down State Street for lunch and then a return to campus.
“Maybe we’ll be on [DeForest’s] Jefferson Street this year,” he said.