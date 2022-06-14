Dane County and the DeForest Windsor area have a variety of disc golf options available to players of all competitive levels.
The best of those courses will get state and national attention in the sport in the coming weeks as the Wisco Disco and Professional Disc Golf Association United States Women’s Disc Golf Championship will be contested at Vallarta-Ast Course at Token Creek and other area courses.
The US championships will be played over four days at the two county park courses and two City of Madison courses. Token Creek hosts the first two days (June 30 and July 1) of the A flight, open division and pro masters 40 plus groups with the final two days playing at Elver Park. The players will contest holes 1-18. Those holes will play par 60, 6,576 feet, with 12 par 3s and six par 4s.
The course will be closed for practice rounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Spectator passes are required for the competition.
Mike Batka, who owns Glide Disc Golf, will serve as the tournament director for the US championships. He said the registration numbers reflect the sport’s growth with a record number of women vying for the titles.
Hiestand Park, which is located across from Glide (4222 Milwaukee St.) and Capital Springs are the other courses hosting rounds of the tournament.
The 8th annual Wisco Disco is June 25-26 with 10 a.m. start on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. The women's tournament will use all 27 hours.