Payton Kelly-Van Domelen, a homeschool student from Sun Prairie, will have her nanotechnology space experiment launched into space via a sounding rocket from NASA Wallops Flight Facility on June 23, 2022. Payton, a rising senior, developed graphene biosensors based on the scientific principle of graphene’s sensitivity to respond to even slight disturbances. Graphene biosensors can be used to monitor an astronaut’s vital signs such as heart beat, respiration, and body temperature during spaceflight or extravehicular activities. Payton is investigating the effects of spaceflight on the biosensors as they are exposed to high levels of radiation, severe temperature fluctuations, microgravity, G-forces, and extreme shaking.
This will be the fourth experiment that Payton has had sent into space through Cubes in Space™. Previously, her graphene biosensor experiment and superhydrophobic coating experiments launched from the NASA Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Fort Sumner, New Mexico in 2021 and 2019, respectively. Her superhydrophobic coating experiment also flew aboard a sounding rocket in June 2019. In addition, Payton was involved with the Wisconsin Space Crystal Mission, which sent two crystallization experiments to the International Space Station in 2018 and 2019.
Cubes in Space™, a program by idoodlEDU inc., is the only global competition offered at no cost for students 11-18 years of age to design and propose experiments to launch into space on a NASA sounding rocket and zero-pressure scientific balloon. Science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM) knowledge and skills are seamlessly combined and applied in the design of small experiments. Students use their imaginations and critical thinking skills to design research and experiments that connect to real-world Earth or space-based problems or needs.
Cubes in Space is offered in collaboration with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center – Wallops Flight Facility, NASA’s Langley Research Center and the Colorado Space Grant Consortium. IdoodlEDU inc., is a 501.c.3 educational non-profit organization based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA. Since 2014, Cubes in Space has flown 1000 experiments representing 2300 educators and over 21,000 students from 75 countries.
Payton Kelly-VanDomelen has also been selected for the prestigious Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science (SEES) summer internship to be held at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Students will work with scientists and engineers to conduct authentic research from data received from NASA’s earth observing satellites as well as designing Mars habitats, Lunar Exploration, and analysis of images from the International Space Station. This nationally competitive program sponsored by NASA’s Texas Space Grant Consortium selects students who will increase their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math through earth and space education. SEES is a collaborative effort of Texas Space Grant Consortium members and affiliates, NASA, and The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. Students apply for SEES and are selected competitively. The internships are organized around an aerospace or space science theme drawn from NASA’s diverse engineering and scientific research programs. The program combines the strengths of collaborators to enrich teaching and learning of STEM.Almost 1100 applications were received for the coveted 92 on-site internship positions. Students work remotely with their project scientist prior to the on-site internship. During the two weeks the students’ will work at UT/CSR, they will conduct hands-on activities, field investigations, attend presentations by NASA scientists and engineers, and work on various NASA missions.Earth is a complex, dynamic system we do not yet fully understand. The Earth system, like the human body, comprises diverse components that interact in complex ways. We strive to understand the Earth's atmosphere, lithosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, and biosphere as a single connected system. Our planet is changing on all spatial and temporal scales. The purpose of NASA's Earth science program is to develop a scientific understanding of Earth's system and its response to natural or human-induced changes, and to improve prediction of climate, weather, and natural hazards.Students selected will come together July 16 in Austin, Texas to conduct experiments, tourfacilities, network with other students, and conduct research while being mentored by NASA subject matter experts at The University of Texas at Austin.The SEES internship proves that the excitement students feel about space science is a critical step in enriching science, math, engineering, and technology. The internship will provide students the rare – and for most, unique - opportunity to spend two weeks working with professional scientists and engineers at the cutting edge of space exploration.