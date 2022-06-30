“[Independence Day] will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
John Adams, The Letters of John Abigail Adams
“Great, let’s go to DeForest. I hear there is lots happening.”
Abigail Adams, probable text message back to John
Abigail Adams was correct, there will be lots happening here during the Independence Day celebration. The annual event is ready to go, with volunteer opportunities available through the DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce website. Proceeds from the various events fund many community groups and activities.
Here’s a look at events centered around Fireman’s Park in the coming week.
July 2: Fourth of July celebration
The annual DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July celebration kicks at 6 p.m. as the beer garden and food court at Fireman’s Park opens. The musical entertainment from the band shell will the Tim Daniels Band.
July 3: Fourth of July celebration
The family fun begins at 10 a.m. with the car show, which runs until 3 p.m. The beer garden and food court open at noon. There will be inflatables, activity booths, and a rock wall from noon to 6 p.m. and pony rides from noon to 5 p.m.
Universal Sound provides music from noon to 3 p.m. and Cherry Pie takes the stage at 8 p.m.
XJuly 4: Fourth of July celebration
The Freedom Run, an annual 5 and 10-kilometer races and one mile fun start at 7:30 a.m. in Fireman’s Park.
Packet pickup for preregistered runners will be at the DeForest Area High School DMB Stadium entrance. Park in the tennis court parking lot, walk across the bridge and enter the stadium by the ticket booth. There will also be a registration kiosk available to sign up Saturday, July 2 from 4-6 p.m. and Sunday, July 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The annual parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Parade entries will lineup in the high school parking lot before heading down the parade route to Main Street.
The action returns to Fireman’s Park at 11:30 a.m. with the activity booths, food court and beer garden opening at 11:30 a.m. There will be inflatables, a rock wall, caricature artist and balloon artist from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The firehouse bingo runs from noon to 4 p.m. with proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society-Relay for Life.
The variety show country classics, oldies, and award-winning Elvis Tribute by Clyde Masten begins at 11:30 a.m.
A special tribute to all veterans and active duty forces will be held at 2 p.m. at the band shell.
The Lions Club raffle winner will be announced at 7 p.m.
Super Tuesday plays from 7 to 11 p.m. with a break for fireworks.
Did we mention fireworks. Yes, fireworks will begin at dusk with launch from the Fireman’s Park ball diamonds.
The chamber offers a free, Safe Ride program all three evenings
July 5: Echoes of Camp Randall with Bucky Badger
Members of the UW-Madison Marching Band will march back to the DeForest Area Public Library to provide their annual kick-off to Concerts on Market Street on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. Bucky Badger and the band members will have the audience up, singing and dancing, to the sounds of an extended 5th-quarter performance.
The DeForest farmers market will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
July 7: Fri-Yay!Eve
A four-day work week? Wind it down on Thursday evening as The Decade provides an 80s rock experience at Fireman’s Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.