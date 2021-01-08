Incumbents occupying seats on the Windsor Village Board who are up for election this spring are running unopposed. The situation is much different in the Village of DeForest.
Jane Cahill Wolfgram is the acting village president in DeForest, having moved into the position Dec. 15, after Judd Blau resigned. She is the only candidate who registered for the seat, which carries a two-year term.
As for the DeForest Village Board, six candidates will by vying for three positions. Incumbent Abigail Lowery will attempt to hold onto her seat. Cahill Wolfgram and Jason Kramar both filed notices of non-candidacy.
Others running for DeForest trustee seats this spring include Rebecca Witherspoon, Kelsey Sweet, Jim Simpson, Anita Brown-Huber and Jeffrey Horn.
In Windsor, incumbents Bob Wipperfurth, Bruce Stravinski and Kris Schmidt are the only candidates who have filed. Wipperfurth is the village president and Stravinski and Schmidt are both trustees.
