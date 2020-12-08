The DeForest Village Board approved the revision of the three utility rates for 2021 — water, sewer and stormwater — during its bi-monthly meeting Dec. 1.
All were unanimously approved by the board as the 2021 budget is finalized. The 2021 operating budget for the village was also unanimously approved during a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 7. The total expenditures for the village has been established at $11,083,832, which consists of general fund operational expenditures ($7,870,744), special revenue fund operating expenses ($406,897), and general debt service fun operating expenditures ($2,806,191).
The operational expenditures will be offset by $2,659,230 in revenues in the general fund and $353,276 of revenues in the debt service fund. The levy on general taxes for the village will total $8,071,326.
The total assessed value for the village in 2021 is $1,394,517,200. There is an estimated mill rate of $6.98, and any resident that owns a $268,000 home will roughly pay $1,874 in property taxes for that year — an overall 2.68% increase from 2020.
In terms of the sewer utility rates, increases for 2021 range from 6.6% for small commercial buildings to 9.1% for industrial buildings. The average increase is 7.8% across all village homes an buildings.
In 2021, the sewer utility rates will increase by $2.56 per monthly payment (7.2% from 2020) for the average residential household, based on an estimated 4,250 gallons of usage per month. Another example is, if a small residential household uses 2,500 gallons per month, the monthly payment will go up by $2. The average commercial building will see an increase of $7.64 per month (7.2% from 2020).
Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren said that the change in sewer rates is different than the rest in that the PSC orders the increases take effect Jan. 1. The monthly rate cycle begins Dec. 19, so the 11 days before the new year will not be assessed the increase on the January bill.
For the stormwater rates, the monthly payments for all in the village will rise 50 cents per month to total $90 annually ($7.50 per month). The yearly payment was $84 in 2020 — a 7.1% increase from 2019. The monthly payments will then increase to $7.75 for 2022 (up 3.3% from the previous year)) and to $8 in 2023 (up 3.2%) in order to stay ahead of the utility expenditures and potential projects.
For the water utility rates, all within the village will see a 3% increase in the utility rates. For a small residential property that uses 2,500 gallons per month, the monthly increase will be 43 cents on a 5/8-inch meter. The average commercial property will see an increase of nearly $2 per month on their bill. The rates have not added in public fire protection.
Also before the budget was finalized, Fahlgren alerted the board during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Dec. 1 that the Department of Revenue (DOR) decreased the village’s debt service tax levy. The village had planned to levy about $2.3 million, but the DOR told the village to set the levy at $1,758,616.
“We are now under the limit by a significant amount,” Fahlgren said on Dec. 1.
In addition to those changes, state aid for the village was reduced from $64,000 to just over $10,000. Fahlgren admitted to not fully understanding why this was done, but assured the board that it would not hurt in short or long-term situations.
“This is a positive for us, but could haunt us next year when it jumps back up. We can figure that out,” he said on Dec. 1 referencing the state aid. “It doesn’t hurt us, so I was not raising a red flag.”
