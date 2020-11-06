Republican Incumbent John Jagler fended off challenges from two DeForest candidates to hold onto his Assembly District 37 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jagler carried 56.1 percent of the vote, compared to 40.9 percent for Democratic candidate Abigail Lowery, a member of the DeForest Village Board.
Independent Stephen Ratzlaff, also from DeForest, managed to garner 3 percent of a total of 34,590 votes.
In other races affecting the DeForest-Windsor area, incumbent Republican Jon Plumer will retain his Assembly District 42 seat, as he topped Melisa Arndt. With all precincts reporting, Plumer garnered 59.2 percent of the vote, with Arndt finishing with 40.8 percent.
The other Assembly race affecting the DeForest-Windsor area came in District 79, where incumbent Democrat Dianne Hesselbein beat out Victorial Fueger, with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Hesselbein’s totaled 67.2 percent of the vote, with Fueger receiving 32.8 percent.
Jagler, Plumer and Hesselbein all represent parts of the DeForest-Windsor area.
In the Presidential election, which has yet to be settled, Dane County went blue, as the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris emerged victorious with 75.5 percent of the vote, compared to 22.9 percent for Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Michael Pence.
It was declared that Biden did ultimately win Wisconsin.
Vote totals for DeForest showed that village voters cast 4,088 ballots for the Biden/Harris ticket and 2,309 for Trump/Pence, while in Windsor, Biden and Harris secured 3,238 votes, compared to 2,069 for Trump and Pence.
Although unusual in that more absentee votes were counted, as opposed to in-person ballots, it was business as usual the election crew in the Village of Windsor.
There 3,879 absentee ballots cast in this year’s November election, along with 1,515 in-person votes. Those numbers added up to 5,394 voters, or a turnout of 93 percent. The village has 5,763 registered voters.
Windsor Village Clerk Christine Capstran said Windsor usually has a turnout between 91 and 93 percent for November elections.
The percentage of absentee voters versus in-person voters flip flopped from 2016, according to Capstran. Four years ago, the village had 1,799 absentee voters. Almost 2,000 more voted absentee this time around.
Election day went smoothly in Windsor, according to Capstran.
“It went well,” said Capstran. “Both locations were without incident.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Windsor officials anticipated more absentee ballots would come in. So, the village board authorized the purchase of two more tabulating machines, one for each site. Both were dedicated solely to counting absentee ballots.
In DeForest, the absentee voter numbers rose, as well. This year, there were 4,860 absentee votes cast in DeForest, compared to 1,669 in-person votes. Back in 2016, there were 2,309 absentee voters, compared to 2,734 in-person voters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.