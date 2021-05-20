The Dane County Board of Supervisors announced the passing of Supervisor Julie Schwellenbach on Thursday afternoon. Schellenbach died Wednesday morning at her home, according to the release, she was 62 years old.
Supervisor Schwellenbach has been on the County Board since 2018 representing District 20 encompassing the Towns of Bristol, Medina, Sun Prairie, York, Village of Cottage Grove Ward 13, Village of Marshall, Village of Windsor Wards 2-4, and City of Sun Prairie Ward 23, 26, 27.
“I am so grateful to have had Julie as a friend and colleague on the Dane County Board. The district Julie served has unique challenges and she rose to meet them every step of the way. Her measured and thoughtful approach to the issues that have faced our county in the past three years has been so appreciated. She enjoyed her work on the board so much and loved serving our shared community,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also shared his thoughts; “Supervisor Schwellenbach will be missed for all the good she brought to our community. Her impact as an educator, parent, community activist and public official serve as an example to us all of how to make a meaningful and constructive difference in our world. Her strong, dignified and quiet leadership will be missed. Her passing is a tremendous loss on many levels but mostly for her loving family. My thoughts are with them, her friends and her constituents.”
Julie served on the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee her entire service on the County Board. She also served on the Food Council, Environmental Council, and the Office for Equity and Inclusion – PIE Food Grant Subcommittee.
Julie was a lifelong educator who enjoyed her work with kids. She was an incredible gardener and if you visited Julie in the summer, you did not leave without her amazing produce. Julie was a founding member of the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition and positively impacted the life of many. She was so proud of her two children, Matt and Katie, and was a loving spouse and partner to Mike for over 30 years.
“Sitting next to Julie has been a pleasure and an honor. Always happy and fun to work with, I will truly miss her insight and boundless energy. She represented her constituents with passion and dedication,” said County Board Supervisor Dave Ripp (District 29).
County Board Supervisor Maureen McCarville, who is Chair of the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee, and has served on the committee with Julie said, “Julie was a bright light in this world. We were blessed to have her insight and compassion to help here in Dane county.”
Julie was a dedicated public servant spending her time, energy, and passion on improving the lives of others.