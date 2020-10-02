A candidates’ forum for the races for Assembly Districts 37, 42, and 79 is going to be hosted Tuesday, Oct. 13 via Zoom by the DeForest Area Public Library.
The library has modified its original plans for the forum, which will be held between 6-8 p.m. There will only be one.
These are the candidates who have been invited:
District 37: John Jagler Abigail Lowery Stephen Ratzlaff, Jr.
District 42: Melisa Arndt Jon Plumer
District 79: Dianne Hesselbein Victoria Fueger
Format: The two-hour forum will consist of three parts:
• Each candidate will present an opening statement of two minutes.
• A question-and-answer period will follow with prepared questions. Candidates will receive these questions via email by October 1.
• The library hosts will pose other questions, as time allows, submitted by the audience to the hosts via the chat feature. Candidates will have two minutes to answer each question.
• Each candidate will then present a closing statement of two minutes.
The forum will be open to the public via Zoom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.