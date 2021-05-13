State Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) has announced May budget listening sessions for constituents in the 13th Senate District. Jagler is encouraging constituents to attend these events and share their views on issues under consideration in the coming state budget.
The listening session schedule is as follows:
-May 14th, 10AM — 11AM, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce, 127 S. Spring St, Beaver Dam (Joint session with Joint Finance Committee Co-Chair Representative Mark Born)
-May 14th, 1PM – 2PM, Oconomowoc Community Center, 220 W Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc
Jagler was sworn in to the seat in April following a special election to fill the seat vacated by now-Congressman Scott Fitzgerald following the November election.
Gov. Tony Evers has announced a special election on July 13 to fill Jagler’s former seat in the 37th Assembly District. A June 15 primary election will narrow the field from a crowded group of Republicans vying for the Assembly seat.
Also running for Jagler’s former post is DeForest independent candidate Stephen Ratzlaff, who ran in the fall to unseat Jagler in the November 2020 election.
Candidates’ nomination papers are due at the end of business on May 18.