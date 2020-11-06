The DeForest Windsor Fire Department will be conducting training exercises at 4443 Windsor Road, 4449 Windsor Road, and 4453 Windsor Road on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The make-up date will be Sunday, Nov. 15. Exercises will include extinguishing multiple fires inside the building and eventually demolishing the building by fire. This type of training is invaluable to members of the fire department as it provides the most realistic experience under controlled conditions.
All exercises will be conducted safely according to National Fire Protection Association Standard 1403: Standard on Live Fire Training Evolutions. The department is experienced with this type of activity and will reschedule the event if conditions will adversely affect nearby residents. Windsor Road will be closed between Depot Street and Sunset Meadow Drive. The Post Office will be open and can be accessed via Windsor Street.
Residents are invited to watch from behind safety barriers that will be in place.
