The DeForest Village Board was not in favor of two potential actionable items by the Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA).
Village President Judd Blau said he planned to send the DCCVA a letter indicating that the village of DeForest was against the decision to suspend the building of a new jail within the county and against decreasing the number of Supervisors on the Dane County Board.
The Village Board was in unanimous approval of Blau’s decision.
Blau, who took a tour of the current jail five years ago, said it was in very bad shape even then. He knows of no improvements that have been made and that things are probably worse now. He noted that while on his tour, there were certain cells that weren’t even able to be opened the conventional way. It puts the prisoners and all who work there in jeopardy.
“It’s a necessary evil to have,” Blau said of a jail. “What we have today is awful and can challenge some people’s lives.”
Trustee Jane Cahill-Wolfgram said the current conditions affect the health of those who are there and that it doesn’t reflect how many are jailed in other areas.
Trustee Colleen Little, who has a long background in area law enforcement, called the current situation of the county jail a “hell hole.” She added that the county has been talking about building a new jail for years and that the county should “just get on with it.”
Another topic of the DCCVA that Blau opposed was its plan to decrease the size of the number of Supervisors on the Dane County Board. There are currently 37 Supervisors, and the DCCVA wants to eliminate two positions.
Blau is not in favor of the decision because he feels that municipalities around the county will not have proper representation, with certain Supervisors taking over larger areas. All Village Board members were in agreement with Blau and Cahill-Wolfgram added that a small County Board would “dilute” DeForest’s representation.
Blau and the trustees did not have an opinion on the DCCVA’s regarding an illicit discharge ordinance and changes to Ch. 14 of the Lakes and Watershed Commission, as well as no opinion on state broadband expansion grants.
Approval of SRO agreement for 2020-21
The Village Board was in unanimous approval to extend the intergovernmental agreement between the village, the DeForest Police Department and the School District to continue its School Resource Officer (SRO) Program within the schools.
Andrew Freeman will serve in the position for the 2020-21 academic year, which ends June 30.
According to the resolution, the village has provided this service for nearly 30 years and the Village Board has found that the relationship between the village and school district has been beneficial for the entire community through the SRO Program.
Splash pad project update
It was noted by Kelli Bialkowski, Director of Public Services, that the village didn’t receive any grant funding for the Firemen’s Park splash pad project. Bialkowski said that $400,000 was designated for the project from the village’s Fund 221 for design, bidding and construction. She was hoping for an additional $50,000 from the grant to help with the cost.
Bialkowski also said that even without the grant, she doesn’t feel that the project will be significantly impacted. In order to adjust the design Bialkowski said some features may change and a fundraising effort, such as names on future benches within the park, could also help with some costs.
The board would like the project to move forward because the topic has been talked about for a while now.
Village President Judd Blau liked the alternative options, given the grant denial. He said it gives the project some flexibility. He would like to see the project move forward as he feels the splash pad would be a “terrific amenity for the park.”
