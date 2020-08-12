There were two ideas for the area around Sunfish Pond brought in front of the village board at its regular meeting on Aug. 4. One was in regards to a new development in the area, while the other was a concept plan for a park surrounding the pond.
Bryan Sipple of Classic Custom Homes spoke on behalf of BJS Design LLC regarding a new development in the Sunfish Pond area. Sipple’s proposed development would be similar to two other developments he has to the north — Conservancy on the River and Trails Edge. The new development would be called Innovation Springs.
Sipple noted to the board that the stormwater drawings are still being finalized, so the plan for the area can still change. He said he is about a week away from having that part of the design finalized.
The proposed development will have about 38 units — 18 two-unit buildings, slightly bigger than those in the other two developments. Sipple said he would like to keep one building as a model. He added that he hopes he can move fast with this development only because he would like to complete the stormwater part of the project and grading before the first frost of the season, which he anticipates will be in October.
The trustees were in favor of this development, as were some residents. Abe Degnan, who lives in the Conservancy Place area, said during the public comments that “those condos are exactly what we need for the neighborhood.”
Trustee Abigail Lowery said she was in favor of the type of development, just not the location, as it is close to Sunfish Pond and the trails. Village President Judd Blau said he feels that the development helps highlight the trails because if the other two developments weren’t there, he doesn’t know if the trails would be either.
Also, Director of Public Service Kelli Bialkowski also brought a concept plan for Sunfish Pond and the surrounding areas to the board as part of the village’s updates to the Park and Open Space Plan.
“The revised master development agreement between the village and Bullish Investments suggests that as part of their parkland dedication requirements, they are to dedicate approximately 1.5 acres of additional parkland around Sunfish Pond,” Bialkwoski wrote in a memo to the board.
The concept would add a playground and a multi-use building, which would also house restrooms. The multi-use building would support village programs, special events and be available for private rentals. A small outdoor shelter was also in the initial concept for the same uses, and would be big enough for two picnic tables.
An outdoor patio with seating and a fire pit was also conceptualized, as was additional parking.
All the features of the park, plus parking, would be to the west of the pond, with a new walkway connecting with the existing path to encircle the pond and lead to other trails.
New CDA to begin operations Sept. 1
The new Community Development Authority — which merges the current Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority — will become official for the village on Sept. 1.
The topic has been talked about since March, making sure the transition from two entities into one was as seamless as it could be.
But because both the Redevelopment Authority and Housing Authority dissolve on Aug. 31, Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren proposed that the village help fund the CDA for its beginning stages. He said there is a capital fund that the village could pull money from to aid the new entity.
The fund that Fahlgren is referring to has $500,000 available, but could provide an advance of $100,000 to the CDA. He added that a lot of that money would be TID related, and using the funds would not affect taxpayers or the TIDs themselves.
Another option for funds noted by Fahlgren were through a tax levy, which he was “not excited about.” He also mentioned a bank loan or to possibly mortgage other property the village owns, but he felt the village “didn’t need to go that far.”
With the CDA ready to begin operations on Sept. 1, Blau made the official appointments to the group. Trustees Jane Cahill-Wolfgram and Jason Kramar will serve as long as they are on the village board. Cahill-Wolfgram has been on the Housing Authority and Kramar also serves on the Plan and Zoning Commission.
Joining them are Doug Wierzba and Keith Manke, who also served on the Housing Authority. Wierzba will start by serving a one-year term that expires in May 2021. Manke will start by serving a two-year term which expires in May 2022. Renae Buchheim will also start out in a one-year term, while Michael Welsh will begin in a three-year term (expires May 2023) and Nishant Upadhyay will serve a four-year term (expires May 2024). All terms will be four years after the initial term limit expires.
The group of seven can meet to discuss operational things, but no action can be taken on anything until Sept. 1.
Other items
During its regular meeting, the village board unanimously approved the annexation of 4061 State Highway 19, owned by Donald and Joanne Tierney, from the Town of Burke to the Village of DeForest.
The village will also begin negotiation with the police union soon, as the current contract expires on Dec. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.