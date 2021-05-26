Eight Republican candidates have filed candidacy documents in the race to fill the 37th District Assembly seat vacated by now-State Senator John Jagler.
A June 15 primary election will be held to select a Republican candidate to run against Democratic candidate Peter Adams, of Columbus, and independent candidate Stephen Ratzlaff Jr., of DeForest, in the July 13 special election.
Registered Republican candidates include Cathy Ann Houchin of Watertown, Steven Eugene Kauffeld, of Watertown, Nick Krueger, of Watertown, Jennifer Lea Meinhardt, of Watertown, William Penterman of Columbus, Nathan Pollnow of Reeseville, Jennifer Lou Quimby of Waterloo, and Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville.
Houchin is a music teacher in the Watertown Unified School District, and represents the 21st district on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
Kauffeld is an arborist and member of the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education.
Krueger is chief of staff for Rep. Terry Katsma (R-Oostburg) and a member of the Watertown Plan Commission.
Meinhardt is an associate professor of history at Maranatha Baptist University.
Penterman is a former U.S. Army Military Police Corps member and current reservist. He is a former aide and research assistant in the Wisconsin State Assembly who served as committee clerk for the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections in the investigation that followed the 2020 Presidential Election.
Pollnow is a farmer and auctioneer, who in February 2020 clashed with the Columbus School District about the age appropriateness of the book “10,000 Dresses,” a story about a child’s struggles with gender identity.
Quimby is the current mayor of Waterloo and a member of the Waterloo School District Board of Education, and a former photographer and co-owner of High Energy Mobile DJs and Photography.
Zimmerman is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former tanker truck driver, service technician at Chicago Executive Airport, and currently a chauffeur for Presidential Transportation Service. Zimmerman has frequently been a candidate since 2008, running for offices including Wisconsin Assembly, Dane County Executive, and U.S. House of Representatives.
Zimmerman describes himself as a “Trump Conservative” and ran against Rep. Paul Ryan under that affiliation. Much of his campaign’s Twitter feed is committed to promoting debunked conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, in one post saying, “You have only 1 candidate that refuses to accept the fraudulent results of the rigged #2020Election & will fight against all #ElectionFraud!”