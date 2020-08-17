Mission Nutrition DeForest, Inc. (MND), has found a location that will allow the food pantry to continue its work with winter weather right around the corner.
Dawn Peterson, co-founder of MND, said, “DeForest Towne Center has graciously helped us find a space where we can serve our community. Our new home requires a little bit of preparation, but we are excited to share it with you soon. Post Covid, MND will be a community resource and operate as a weekly walk-in style pantry.”
Located at 697 Main St., the new pantry is in the same building at Greater Madison Orthodontics, as MND looks to keep neighbors and volunteers safe.
The first event at the new place will occur Wednesday, Sept. 2. It'll be a free drive-through mask giveaway to introduce residents to the new location. The organization will begin its drive-through pantry service at the new site on Sept. 11, from 9:30-11 a.m.
It won't be open for walk-in until after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.
MND exists to fight hunger and hardship in DeForest and surrounding communities. The food insecurity rate has grown even more among those in need due to the pandemic,. With the help of MND and other food programs in town, people can turn to a familiar face for help.
According to Joann Breggeman, co-founder, “In the short three months that MND has been operating, more than 23,211 pounds of food have been distributed to families and individuals, through efficient and well-coordinated events. MND serves an average of 75 families a week. With the support of Second Harvest Food Bank, we are able to offer dairy, fresh produce, frozen goods, canned goods, assorted cooler items, and bread. No questions asked or ID needed.”
Most recently, MND has served people at pop-up pantries at Fireman’s Park and the Community Center. Breggeman continues, “Cars are able to pull up and have food provided by Second Harvest Food Bank loaded into their car without getting out.”
Look for opening information and calendar of events on their Facebook Page - Mission Nutrition DeForest.
With support from the community, MND can continue to serve those in need. As a not for profit volunteer organization, all donations are tax deductible and greatly appreciated. Donations will help with building maintenance expenses, sorting and packing materials, volunteer PPE, and other costs such as delivery, share fees, insurance, and other start-up expenses.
Ways to help out can be accessed through:
PayPal MNDeForest@gmail.com
Venmo MissionNutrition-DeForest
Mail a check to: PO Box 123 DeForest WI 53532
Arrange a food donation by calling 608-284-8961
or emailing MNDeForest@gmail.com
