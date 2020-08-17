Mission Nutrition DeForest has a new physical location in the DeForest Towne Center at 697 Main St., in DeForest. Volunteers are working to prepare for its opening. When it does, it will serve as a walk-in style food pantry. Pictured here (from left to right) are: Leigh Feldman; Dawn Peterson; Harmony Storkson; Addison Breggeman; Rose Soukup; Michele Manthe; Joann Breggeman; and Mike Schaefer.