A staffing shake-up is looming at DeForest Village Hall.
The village board held a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, to prepare to replace some key personnel.
“It’s been an interesting period of time here,” said Steve Fahlgren, village administrator/finance director.
Fahlgren himself is expecting to leave his position as village administrator in January, 2022, but may stay on part-time afterward as finance director. Director of Public Services Kelli Bialkowski has announced her departure, which will take place in December. And LuAnn Leggett, deputy administrator and village clerk, has indicated her desire to retire in November 2021.
“This is a tight family,” said Fahlgren. “That’s why it hurts when we lose somebody.”
Coming out of the Oct. 28 meeting, the village will look to find an agency to help fill the public services director role.
Village President Judd Blau wondered how long it would take the village to fill that position, saying it could be February or March.
The hope is that whoever is hired as public service director could shadow Fahlgren for nine months and eventually also take over as village administrator when Fahlgren departs. Fahlgren is apprehensive about the search for a new public services director lasting into March.
“Public service might be too important to be waiting that long,” said Fahlgren.
Fahlgren is a rarity in municipal government in that he fills both the roles of village administrator and finance director.
“With my future, I really cannot continue in both roles,” said Fahlgren. “It’s too challenging. I want other people to get an opportunity.”
Fahlgren said the village has other areas that might fall under the purview of an administrator covered, such as human resources and economic development. He thinks it is possible for the next administrator to also serve as public services director, provided that person has a strong assistant.
“They can do both, if you take the right person and they’re surrounded by good people,” said Fahlgren.
Other administrators in nearby municipalities have assumed multiple roles. The administrator in the Village of Waunakee also serves as economic development director. Fitchburg has a similar arrangement. Others combine the administrator’s role with that of human resources director.
Currently, Corie Hoffman serves as the village’s human resources and communications director.
Blau said village officials were hoping to handle planning for these staffing changes after the budget was passed. The situation presents opportunities for the village to take advantage of these absences to reorganize, according to Blau.
“Part of the reason for doing so is staff needs some semblance of direction from us, as far as where we’re headed, so they feel confident we’ve got a plan and are moving in a positive direction,” said Blau.
Some possible firms the village could turn to include GovHR USA, which helped the village with its last search for a new police chief. The Dane County Cities and Villages Association (DCCVA) is another possibility. DCCVA did rate studies of employees for the village.
Fahlgren talked about some internal reorganizing, including the possibility of creating a new position, the director of community enrichment, which would oversee recreational programming, the athletic complex and special events. Fahlgren already has an idea of who would be an ideal candidate for that position: Reese MacAskill, the current recreational supervisor for DeForest. Fahlgren said she’s already involved in handling those responsibilities. His vision would involve moving that position away from the “bricks and mortar” job as a public services director.
Before assuming the role of director of public services, Bialkowski, whose last day with the village is Dec. 4, had a parks and recreation background, and Fahlgren talked about how she grew into the public services job, learning about all it entails, including road improvements and public works projects.
There is money in the budget to replace Bialkowski, according to Fahlgren.
“I have no doubt we can attract somebody to that position,” said Fahlgren. “This is a desirable job in a great community. We shouldn’t be selling ourselves short.”
Some of the village trustees were concerned about the plan to hire a public services director with an eye toward eventually transitioning that person into the role of village administrator.
Colleen Little asked why the village doesn’t just hire a public works person and then hire an administrator separately. Jason Kramar said the village needed to focus on finding Fahlgren’s replacement, too, adding that whoever takes over in that position needs a thick skin.
“If we can elevate (that person from public services director), great,” said Kramar.
William Landgraf noted that the village has a lot of public works projects coming up. Landgraf also wondered if it was a good idea to look for one person for both positions.
“Are we hunting for a unicorn?” asked Landgraf.
Blau talked about involving current staff in the process to help with vetting out what the village wants in a new administrator.
"You can have too many cooks in the kitchen, but also, with more opinions, you can get a better result in the long run," said Blau.
As far as a timeline goes, Fahlgren said the village should be looking to bring in Leggett’s replacement in April, which would allow Leggett to train that person for six to seven months. Fahlgren talked about how it may take more than one person to do all of the duties that Leggett performs, which includes customer service, IT and other detail work.
July is when Fahlgren believes the village should assess where it’s at in looking at Fahlgren’s replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.