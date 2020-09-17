With the expectation that the Nov.4 Election Day 2020 could be problematic, the Village of Windsor is buying two new vote tabulators.
The village board unanimously approved the $12,330 purchase at its meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17.
In a memo to the board dated Sept. 15, 45 days before the election, Windsor Clerk Christine Capstran noted that 2,300 absentee ballots have already been sent out, compared to 1,799 in the 2016 November General Election.
Capstran explained the difficulties that could create on election day, with the number of absentee ballots being put into the tabulator along with in-person voting.
“That would create a lot of lines that would back up and back up outside the building,” said Capstran.
The social distancing restrictions necessitated by COVID-19 would exacerbate the situation.
“We can’t have people stacked up putting their votes into a vote tabulator,” said Capstran.
Capstran said the two additional vote tabulators would solely be used for processing absentee votes. One would go to each polling place.
She also said the village would apply for Route to Recovery grant money to pay for the vote tabulators.
“It’s for safety and to help the election run smoothly,” said Capstran.
Trustee Don Madelung said, “I think it’s a good idea.”
