Work on the new Village of Windsor Police Department is basically done.
Davis Clark, the village’s public works director, stated as much during a report on the progress of municipal projects at the village board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3.
“They’re working on punch list items. We’re hoping they’ll be done this week. Then, officers can move in,” said Clark.
Additionally, Clark talked about how work is continuing on the new public works building, with work being done on stud walls.
The new police department is going in a village-owned facility on Depot Street. Four Windsor deputies had been working out of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Northeast Precinct, which is attached to the Windsor Municipal Building off of Mueller Road.
The total price tag for the new police department is around $900,000.
The new public works building is located just off Highway V.
Clark also reported that all the water main has been installed for the Clinton Road/Highway DM project, with the possible exception of a section underneath nearby railroad tracks.
Clark said that it was hoped that paving of Clinton Road would begin this week, but it looks like it will be pushed to next week.
