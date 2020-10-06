The Village of DeForest is heading into a revision of its Comprehensive Plan.
DeForest’s most recent Comprehensive Plan was updated in 2015, so the village is ready to chart new activities for the next several years.
Because the plan helps shape the growth and development of the community, the success of the revision relies heavily on input from the community. Of particular importance is a Virtual Info & Input Session that the village is hosting Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 7-8:15 p.m. that will give an overview of the Comprehensive Plan, share the village’s successes, and provide opportunities for the community to provide input on the future of DeForest.
DeForest is also putting out a community survey that is live that will help the village gauge community priorities, it is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/deforestsurvey2020
More information about the Comp Plan and the revision is available on our website: www.vi.deforest.wi.us/compplan.
