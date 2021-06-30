The debate over the proposed multi-million dollar Pinseeker golf attraction continued in the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission with conflicting visions, from a family-friendly step toward business growth, to a morally degraded nuisance to the community.
The proposed resolution would offer a conditional use permit allowing development of 14.7 acres between Interstate-39 and River Road for a three-floor entertainment complex with a restaurant, bar, and rooftop patio, overlooking a 750 foot-by-300 foot golf range, across which visitors would drive golf balls from heated and furnished suites on the south side of the building.
Four residents approached the commission at their June 22 meeting to either speak against, or at least air strong reservations about the project. Brian Goodman described a feeling of being “under constant attack,” with the number of proposed development projects near Conservancy Place.
“It seems like every week another plan comes up that diminishes our value and neighborhood quality,” said Goodman. “And I think this Pinseekers driving range is another one of those plans.”
The distance from the southern border of the plot of land, the intersection of I-39/90 and Cuba Valley Road, to the nearest home on Innovation Drive is about 1,500 feet, though Tender Reflections assisted living facility is closer, about 1,200 feet, and new residential development in that area will be less than 1,000 feet away. Those distances, however, are from the edge of the property; the complex itself would be a minimum 750 feet further north.
Next, Marietta Drum explained that she was concerned about the potential noise, telling the commission that she has gotten used to the sound of distant highway traffic over the past two years, in part due to its ever-present consistency.
“A lot of us have outdoor patios and outdoor porches,” she said, “and I think it would be unnerving to have to deal with this every evening.”
Danielle Ogno expressed concern about the increased traffic, saying that when turning onto Brook Street she has been nearly rear-ended several times by vehicles driving too fast on River Road.
“To me this seems like a pre-game to the Wisconsin Dells sitting by the side of the road,” she said. “I’m not opposed to venues for people to enjoy themselves, but I don’t think this is the right place, going up with all of the housing and residential [development] near it.”
Last, Conservancy Commons resident Lisa Streit, who has been a frequent critic in village meetings of recent development proposals around the west end of Innovation Drive, accused Village Development Consultant Mark Roffers of providing incomplete information when introducing the project.
In the meeting, Streit told the commission that she was surprised that there was not a ferris wheel included in the proposal: “This, to me, is like a carnival, and I did not buy my property to live next to a carnival.”
Roffers addressed residents’ concerns by-point at the meeting, as well as presenting a presumed hard-fact in the background of this or any other likely proposal for that section of property.
“To suggest that this area would be suitable for single-family use, as a planner, I don’t see it,” said Roffers. “So we have to figure out what is the best use, or what are the appropriate uses, for this interstate frontage area...it won’t be cornfield and it won’t be single-family houses.”
Specific to live music at the rooftop venue, Roffers told the commission and visitors that the proposal doesn’t have to include that feature, and there could be a stipulation barring outdoor live music. Although once in use, he said, the venue would not be like the Beatles’ last concert where they turned their amplifiers up and played out to anyone in the surrounding blocks in London. The rooftop venue, as designed, is “tucked in there,” with barriers to cut down on sound carrying out beyond the roof, Roffers explained.
Another noise question that arose was exactly how loud it would be to have dozens of people teeing off at the same time over and over. The noise level of a drive has been a subject for publishers covering golf and science at times, including a June 2017 Popular Science article, which put the sound of a drive between 80 and 110 decibels, similar to a chainsaw or a leaf blower, but in brief one-second strikes.
A Pinseekers co-owner and general manager of Vitense Golfland in Madison, Ryan Ranguette told the commission that with 80 driving bays and homes less than 1,000 feet away from Vitense, he has not heard of a noise complaint in his seven years working there.
The expected environment at Pinseekers, however, was not a settled fact among the board, as Commissioner Brian Taylor said of Vitense in Madison: “They have families out there. It’s not bachelor parties and bachelorette parties whooping it up.”
Conversely, Commissioner Thomas Sandow said that he had a different experience visiting a Top Golf location in the St. Louis area.
“I was there on a Saturday night at about 7:30 and it got a little crazy,” said Sandow. “There were groups of guys, there were groups of women, there were some parties going on, and people were having a really good time--I mean, it was loud.”
Commissioner Mike Hickok expressed sympathy about traffic concerns, saying that there is about three times the traffic in his neighborhood than when he moved in 17 years ago. He highlighted that Pinseekers could provide an activity for young people, something in short supply in DeForest.
“We have nothing,” said Hickok. “We have a bowling alley that serves alcohol and has karaoke, and yes, it’s indoor, but that’s what we have. Unless they are out at the ball parks.”
Commissioner Jean Mancheski pointed out that although there are other things that some residents may prefer to see built on that plot of land, this was the proposal that they had in front of them, and that if they shot it down, it would not be outside the realm of imagination that in the future there could be a proposal of a different business that would far less welcome by nearby residents.
Commission Chair and Village Board Trustee Jim Simpson told attendees that from the longer view that he has seen from his prior years as a member of the commission, before joining the Village Board this spring, the swell in proposed and approved development near Conservation Place does not seem unusual, with other parts of DeForest also experiencing rapid growth and change. Simpson offered his opinion, giving an optimistic assessment of how the project could fit in the village.
“With its proximity to the baseball diamond, I think it is compatible and you could have people traveling back and forth, like young families going to play mini-golf or to play their games,” said Simpson. “This could be the impetus for a lot of things that the people in Conservancy and the rest of the village could be happy to see come into the area.”
Despite the largely positive reception of the project proposal by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the board unanimously agreed to a motion by Sandow to postpone action until more details could be gathered about hours of operation and potential noise impacts.