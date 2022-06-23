DeForest Police Chief Jim Olson issued a press release today and a new arrest of Gabriel Savage.

The release says, "Since the initial arrest of Gabriel Savage in March of 2022, DeForest Police Department has

been analyzing evidence regarding this investigation. Mr. Savage was originally charged in

Dane County Circuit Court under case number 2022CF000900. Mr. Savage was charged with

Attempted Kidnapping and Stalking. On Friday June 17, 2022 Mr. Savage posted bail, was

released from the Dane County Jail, and had bail conditions imposed by the Dane County Circuit

Court. We are unaware violation of his bail conditions.

After his release from custody, investigators were made aware of new information regarding the

original investigation. The evidence discovered supported additional charging considerations for

Mr. Savage. On June 22, 2022 members of the DeForest Police Department responded to Mr.

Savage’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident.

Mr. Savage was conveyed to the Dane County Jail on charges of Attempted First Degree

Intentional Homicide (4 Counts), Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child with the

Threat of Force, and Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault with the Threat of Force. The Dane

County District Attorney Office will be reviewing the information in the coming days and will

make an appropriate charging decision based on the information learned during this ongoing

investigation.

The DeForest Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and no additional public

safety threat remains regarding this investigation. We ask the community to remain patient with

this process. It is also important to note that factual information will be released by this

department or the Dane County District Attorney’s Office when legally able to do so. Over the

course of the investigation, we have remained in contact with the identified victims and are

taking all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

As with all criminal investigations, Mr. Savage is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a

court of law."