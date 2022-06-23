hot Savage arrested on new DeForest charges By Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Jun 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DeForest Police Chief Jim Olson issued a press release today and a new arrest of Gabriel Savage.The release says, "Since the initial arrest of Gabriel Savage in March of 2022, DeForest Police Department hasbeen analyzing evidence regarding this investigation. Mr. Savage was originally charged inDane County Circuit Court under case number 2022CF000900. Mr. Savage was charged withAttempted Kidnapping and Stalking. On Friday June 17, 2022 Mr. Savage posted bail, wasreleased from the Dane County Jail, and had bail conditions imposed by the Dane County CircuitCourt. We are unaware violation of his bail conditions.After his release from custody, investigators were made aware of new information regarding theoriginal investigation. The evidence discovered supported additional charging considerations forMr. Savage. On June 22, 2022 members of the DeForest Police Department responded to Mr.Savage’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident.Mr. Savage was conveyed to the Dane County Jail on charges of Attempted First DegreeIntentional Homicide (4 Counts), Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child with theThreat of Force, and Attempted First Degree Sexual Assault with the Threat of Force. The DaneCounty District Attorney Office will be reviewing the information in the coming days and willmake an appropriate charging decision based on the information learned during this ongoinginvestigation.The DeForest Police Department believes this is an isolated incident and no additional publicsafety threat remains regarding this investigation. We ask the community to remain patient withthis process. It is also important to note that factual information will be released by thisdepartment or the Dane County District Attorney’s Office when legally able to do so. Over thecourse of the investigation, we have remained in contact with the identified victims and aretaking all necessary precautions to ensure their safety.As with all criminal investigations, Mr. Savage is presumed innocent until proven guilty in acourt of law." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deacons stand atop Eastern Section standings in Home Talent play after blasting Poynette Top five: Reliving the best DeForest spring sports stories of 2022 War College training helps Fritz lead Lawton receives remodeling certification Dane County, energy executives kick off 90-acre-solar project Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin