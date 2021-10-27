As the State Legislature moves forward with redistricting bill SB 621, both the DeForest and Windsor Village Boards have approved resolutions requesting an end to district division of their municipalities.
At the DeForest Village Board's Oct. 19 meeting Trustee Abigail Lowery introduced a resolution moving forward from discussions in the previous meeting, calling for a non-partisan redistricting process.
The resolution highlighted the corrosive effect of gerrymandering on public confidence in state legislative and Congressional representation, pointing to a 2011 Federal Court decision in which a panel of federal judges ruled that the state’s redistricting process at that time was unconstitutional. The defense of the process in court cost taxpayers more than $4 million.
The resolution included four active points in its conclusion: first, insisting that the State Legislature pass legislation to create a fair, nonpartisan and transparent redistricting procedure; second, calling for that procedure to promote accountability and transparency, prohibiting the use of voting patterns, party information, or incumbents’ addresses in developing maps with the exception for ensuring minority participation, third, advocating for a state constitutional amendment giving responsibility of redistricting to a nonpartisan commission, and fourth, sending the resolution to the Governor and each of the Village’s current representatives in the Capital.
Lowery also added an amendment in the meeting to include a provision highlighting the village’s preference to be entirely within one district, and if possible, to be paired with the Village of Windsor in the same district.
“I would add that a nonpartisan process for redistricting is possible either with a change in the Constitution, or with how the Constitution is right now," said Lowery, "because similar to what we do at the village level--the Village Board approves things, but we don’t necessarily conduct every step of the process before it comes to approval.”
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon offered conditional support, saying that a sticking point for her was text at the end of the resolution "giving the responsibility" of redistricting to a nonpartisan body.
"I can see it having that committee being an advisory committee that assists the legislature," said Witherspoon, "but I have an issue with just taking that responsibility away from them. It’s both at the federal level and at the state level that it is the legislature’s responsibility."
Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram asked if in the circumstance of an "advisory committee" legislators could simply ignore advice and proceed with gerrymandering as before.
“You do have that possibility," said Witherspoon, explaining that according to research she has done, there have been states with varying levels of success in nonpartisan redistricting systems. "I want to be careful that we’re not removing a very important duty, that comes around every 10 years, of our legislature. There are already a lot of guidelines and you have a lot of court protections, and mind you that doesn’t always work, but nothing is perfect."
Trustee Jim Simpson supported a change to the resolution in line with Witherspoon's recommendation, saying that if a nonpartisan map was developed and then ignored by a legislator, he would expect that legislator would have to answer to voters as to the reasons why.
Witherspoon offered an amendment to the resolution, saying, ”I do like the idea of a nonpartisan commission, I just don’t like it taking the place [of legislative authority], I like it being an advisory--a very strong advisory committee.”
Several of the trustees were open about their lack of optimism at the outset, Trustee Bill Landgraff saying that a change to the state constitution would require a state referendum, and so a resolution requesting as much would be "a feel-good thing."
"I feel like this will be going to the courts to decide and the other party’s going to be in power in 10 years and it’s going to be different," said Landgraff, "or it’s going to be the same thing with a different party. Hopefully they can do something...I’m not too concerned about the Constitution part of it, people will have to vote on that.”
Similarly Simpson said that his initial intention was to vote for the resolution with the expectation that it would immediately be thrown into the trash upon arrival at the Capitol. The recommendation of an advisory committee was more appealing according to Simpson: "that's something that may actually happen."
The amendment was incorporated into the resolution, despite Lowery's objections to changes. In the final vote, the amended resolution was approved unanimously by the board.
Two days later the Windsor Village Board addressed a resolution identical (with Windsor in place of DeForest) to the unamended resolution brought before the DeForest Village Board.
Village President Bob Wipperfurth explained that the board had the options to approve, disapprove or modify the resolution.
“It maybe would have been helpful if we looked at this six months ago, maybe nine months ago," said Wipperfurth. "The redistricting process is well underway. We know that the county’s tentatively approved of their redistricting map and in the last day or two the state legislature has come out with its maps, and Governor Evers had appointed a special commission to look at ‘fair maps’ as he called it, so they have also come out with maps."
Among the state-level maps, Wipperfurth noted that all the proposed maps would split Windsor into at least two districts. In light of this, Windsor Village Clerk Christine Capstran included two edits to the resolution per Board recommendations, as with DeForest, requesting that Windsor be represented in a single State Senate district and a single Assembly district, and if possible be placed with DeForest.
The amended resolution passed by a vote of four to zero.