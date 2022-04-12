Gabriel S. Savage, A 19-year-old DeForest man, is charged with felony attempted kidnapping and stalking after a March 20 call alerted DeForest Police officers to the threat.
DeForest Police Chief James Olson held a press conference on April 8 to review the case.
“In law enforcement, it is often said that success is measured by what doesn't happen," said Olson. "In the case that is absolutely true, thanks to the collaboration between our community that we are proud to serve and our department, we were able to stop an unimaginable tragedy."
According to the criminal complaint filed by the Dane County District Attorney’s office, DeForest police officers Adam Deppe and Ben Zeidler were dispatched at 9:59 p.m. to Meadow Lane after a caller said a vehicle drove through the area and was parked on the wrong side of the road with its lights off.
The officers observed a single male seated in the driver's seat dressed in all black wearing a black knit winter hat and a black surgical face mask. The hat was pulled low to the brow line and the face mask was pulled high to only expose the eyes and a small section of the face. Officer Deppe observed multiple loaded 30-round rifle magazines in the rear seat of the suspect vehicle. Deppe observed the barrel and muzzle of an AR-style semi-automatic rifle sticking out of a duffel bag that was located next to the driver on the passenger seat. Deppe informed Zeidler of what he could see and informed Zeidler to ask the driver, who was verbally identified as Gabriel S. Savage, to step out of the vehicle.
Officers reported that as Savage stepped out of the vehicle, Deppe saw a loaded rifle magazine protruding from his back pocket. The officers escorted Savage to the front of Officer Ziedler’s squad vehicle to be frisked.
Deppe frisked Savage and found six loaded rifle magazines in his cargo pockets, as well as two pairs of handcuffs, one in each of the back pockets of his pants.
Savage reportedly said he was out driving without a destination. When asked why he had a firearm and a large amount of ammunition, Savage said he was worried about his personal protection. Asked about the handcuffs, Savage told officers he had them in case he had to make a citizen's arrest.
Dane County Crisis advised Deppe that Savage has a detailed history of wanting to access a firearm to complete a school shooting and of idolizing mass violence. DCC told Deppe that Savage’s psychiatrist referred to him in 2018 as a “ticking time-bomb.”
Deppe arrested Savage for OWI. Officer Licitar transported Savage to the Winnebago mental health facility.
Detective Benjamin Larson reported that on March 25 at approximately 12:10 p.m., he met with Savage’s parents. His mother explained the vehicle that vehicle Savage was located in was registered to herself and Savage. The mother said she spoke to Savage recently at the Winnebago mental health facility. He told her that he had a third key for the vehicle. She was surprised because she believed she had the only vehicle keys.
His parents went to the vehicle location, which was still parked in the same spot where Savage had contact with the DeForest police officers. His parents searched the entire vehicle, without any requests from law enforcement, as they were curious what was possibly inside of the vehicle.
His father located a duffel bag with a knife inside of it near the rear seat area. He also located two sets of handcuffs and another bag in the front passenger seat. Savage’s father handed Larson a small yellow Staples notepad found on the floorboard behind the driver seat. His parents both said the handwriting in the notebook was Savage’s The notebook contained alarming writings which is why they brought it and turned it into the police. The alarming writings included descriptions of how to operate a rifle, taking his medications in a manner, and a name and address that was very close to the location Savage was contacted by police. His mother said the name referenced in the notebook was that of a female student in high school whom Savage was infatuated with. The person was later identified as the victim of the crime.
His mother later advised she went to Savage’s apartment to retrieve mail and had gone inside of his apartment. She saw large knives and said Savage had a lot more ammunition inside his apartment than was found in his vehicle.
Larson reviewed the notebooks and made notes of the sometimes illegible handwriting. The notes included information about what seemed to be planning for committing a crime against the victim with the rifle, and his possible experimentation with drugs.
On March 29 officer Kyle Casasola conducted follow-up questions on Meadow Lane to confirm victim resides at the residence. He spoke with the victim's grandmother and legal guardian. She said the victim resided there, but was going to school in another community. The grandmother said the victim was on spring break from March 19 to March 25 and was staying at the residence during that time.
Larson met with the victim on April 1. The victim said she knew who Savage was and she was in the same grade as him in the DeForest School District.
She said had some classes with Savage throughout their time together in the school, but she had no real interaction with him. She said she had direct interactions with Savage twice during their four years in high school together; these interactions were very minimal and were nothing more than speaking to each other briefly. The victims didn’t understand why Savage would be infatuated with her.
The victim said she was unsure of how Savage would know where she lived but said she was aware that a lot of information can be found by looking on the internet.
The victim stated she was home from school during spring break from March 18 until the morning of March 26. She said she was home when Savage was located outside of her residence in DeForest on March 20.
During the interview, the victim was distraught and worried about her safety and her family’s safety. Larson felt discussing the incident was causing The victim stress. She was very concerned about Savage hurting or killing her, her family, or her friends. She reiterated numerous times she had no direct contacts with Savage and there was no way he should have known where she lived or to contact her there.
A search warrant on Savage’s apartment was executed March 31 and Larson reviewed Post-it notes found under his bed. The handwritten notes included the victim’s first name and a reference to checking her Facebook page for “motivation.” One note talked about incidents in high school.
Officer Licitar also reviewed a a letter found at the apartment which appears to be plans for getting the victim to drink a spiked beverage to drug her and then hold her with a threat of violence.
Savage posted a $10,000 cash bond on April 8. The two charges carry a maximum penalty of 23 years, six months imprisonment and $60,000 in fines.
An April 19 preliminary hearing is scheduled for this case.