The DeForest Village Board approved adding lighting to the pickleball and basketball court area to the design plans for work in Fireman’s Park later this year.
The additional item came after community feedback on the project. Pickleball is growing is becoming more popular across the country and it has a strong group in the community.
The Pickleball Courts and DeForest Street redesign are part of phase 3 of the Fireman’s Park plan. Construction will start after July 4. Public services director Judd Blau said the lights would not be as high as larger fields and would be on a timer to minimize light in the neighborhood.
In fall of 2021, the Village Board selected a design concept for including DeForest Street into the landscape of Fireman's Park. Four pickleball courts with a shade structure will also be added to Fireman's Park located to the east of the current basketball courts.
Several community projects will be underway in 2022. The village held an open house event on March 10 to show the community what the plans are in streets and other infrastructure, recreational facilities, and efforts by the community development authority. The village information is also available on its website.
The outdoor pool project was a concept vetted at the open house. On March 9, 2020 the Village Board put together the Pool Study Task Force comprised of Village Staff, Trustees, community stakeholders and professionals from the aquatics industry. These members primary objectives were to: Review potential sites, Review different scales of facilities Ask task force member to reach out to their relevant circles for input, Set a public meeting date to gather input on scale and site selection, Design team put together concepts and construction cost estimates, Task force review concepts and select one site and size, and Develop operating and revenue projections
Fireman's Park was selected as the best most feasible site for a potential pool. Village leaders are looking for input on the scale and features for the aquatics facility. All information gathered from the pool study will be presented to the Village Board to proceed with this project and move towards a possible referendum.
Other projects of note this year include: playground equipment at Liberty Land and Fox Hills parks.
DeForest has more than 18 miles of trails weaving throughout the community This year additional trail paving projects will be taking place, as well as installation of a new limestone trail in the southern portion of DeForest. Reigstad Park, Western Green, Upper Yahara River, and the High School trails are slated for the work.
There are street projects in 2022. N. Durkee St. and Columbia Ave. (Stevenson St. to N. Durkee St.) will have total reconstruction. Street resurfacing is planned for W. Mohawk Trail (Old Indian Trl. to Trailside Dr.) and Jefferson Court. (DeForest St. & Jefferson Ct.).
The following streets are included in crack filling; Shonkoo Way, Little Potato Way, N. Stevenson Street, Cheyenne Ct., Evco Circle, River Wood Bend, Cora Street, Harvard Drive, Stanford Drive, Reigstad Street, W. Holum, Stevenson Street, Yahara Street, Northtowne Road, Innovation Drive, Pederson Crossing, Reardon Road, Loftus, Bear Tree Parkway, Timothy Ct., Parker Ct., Great Bridge Drive, Gander Run, Blanchars’ Crossing, Meridian Drive, Monticello Drive, Savannah Drive, Fountainhead Circle, John F Kennedy Dr., Dagny Lane and Hanover Drive.
The following streets are included in chip sealing street maintenance; Northtowne Road (Hwy 19 to Bear Tree Pkwy), Cheyenne Ct., West Holum Street, Harvard Drive, Stanford Drive, Reigstad Street, River Wood Bend and Cora Street.