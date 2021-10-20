The DeForest Village Board approved several proposals at their Tuesday meeting involving significant amounts of money, but not unexpected costs.
Proposals included a contract with financial consulting firm Baker Tilly to assist in planning for the use of federal COVID relief funds, selection of a new waste management firm, and construction of park pickleball courts and street renovation.
As the meeting moved into business discussion Trustee Colleen Little quickly moved to suspend rules and reorder agenda items so several visitors would not have to wait hours for their issues to come up for discussion.
First, Carla Gogin, a partner with Baker Tilly, was called before the Board members to discuss financial services for the village and to answer questions about disbursement of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA program.
Services, as Gogin outlined in a presentation, would include an analysis of the village’s needs, project planning, assistance in project financing, and program management. DeForest is looking at receipt of nearly a million dollars in federal funding through the ARPA program with potentially affected sectors including schools, housing, small business support, transportation, energy and utilities, infrastructure, hospitality and food service, and public health.
The total cost of the advisory services is estimated at ranging up to over $30,000, though Gogin explained that setting a hard figure up front would be difficult. As an example, she told the board that hourly rates of some analysts are $150 per hour, while senior analysts are up to $450 per hour.
Funding for services though, would presumably be paid using the same federal funding. The funds are scheduled for release in May 2022, but Gogin told the board that deadline for use is for funds to be spent or simply contracted for use by 2024.
Trustee Rebecca Witherspoon asked Gogin if the federal funding would be attached to any “unfunded mandates,” or requirements for the village to fund specific things using its own budget.
Although there are not “cost sharing” or matching requirements as part of ARPA, Gogin explained that as would be expected with receipt of federal funding, there are stipulations as to how that money could be used. Although there is a range of potential uses, she told the board, a key is documenting how the money is being used and attaching use to one of the approved applications.
Little offered her support to the contract, saying that it would be normal for use of large amounts of federal funding to be complicated and comparing the alternative to winning the lottery and then not getting a financial advisor.
The Board passed the resolution to work with Baker Tilly by an unanimous vote.
Waste Management
In the wake of the past year’s issues with city contractor Waste Management, including a flood of resident complaints on topics of customer service, trash strewn across village streets, and inconsistent pickups, ending with Waste Management offering the village an out from their contract, trustees were again tasked with finding a new waste and recycling contractor.
Among three potential firms, Public Services Director Judd Blau presented the board with a recommendation to contract with LRS, which does business in the area as Badgerland, over Pelliterri and GFL. Badgerland proposed the lowest five-year per unit cost of $9.41, compared to $10.65 and $12.29. The village currently has 3,843 units.
A service that appealed to board members was the option of monthly bulk pickup on to dispose of large items at an additional cost of .75 per unit.
“I just bought a new mattress and it’s $40 to have the old one taken away,” said LRS Municipal Sales Representative Susan Malmanger. “But if you can sit on it for a week, a bulk day might be coming up.”
When asked if customers could expect the same four-day service schedule going forward, Malmanger said that a four-day schedule would be possible, but with a caveat. She proposed that, given the size and expected growth of the village, it perhaps should be a five-day service schedule.
Although it would be an adjustment for customers, Malmanger argued that it could be a worthwhile for the sake of better service and safety, drivers not necessarily being pushed to get everyone into such a short window and doing shifts from early morning to night.
Witherspoon moved to adopt the resolution, which was quickly seconded and adopted with an unanimous vote.
More Park Amenities
The Board also looked at a plan for the next phase of development in Fireman’s Park, installing pickleball courts combined with renovation of DeForest Street. The contract, as proposed by Parkitecture + Planning of Madison, would cover design, preparation, and construction of four pickleball courts and concrete bleachers next to the basketball courts, along with connecting sidewalks.
The estimated cost in Parkitecture’s proposal totaled $42,130. The funding would be covered through the village’s Capital Improvement Plan.
Little moved to approved the resolution, which passed unopposed.