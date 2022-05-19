Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is recognizing the efforts of the highly trained individuals who work to serve their communities 24 hours a day, 365 days a year with prompt and effective emergency services. This recognition comes as communities across the country celebrate EMS Week and honor those in the chain of survival.
“Dane County is proud to have a robust EMS community and is incredibly appreciative of the dedication our emergency dispatchers, fire, police, and medical service providers showcased throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Executive Parisi. “We thank everyone involved in the chain of survival for their service and commitment to help others as we celebrate National EMS Week.”
2022 marks 45 years that Dane County EMS has provided vital public service. EMS agencies in Dane County answered a record-setting 46,000 calls for service to the residents and visitors of Dane County in 2021, with call volumes continuing to rise in the early months of 2022. EMS agencies in Dane County answered 5,000 more calls for service in 2021 than in 2020.
The Dane County Public Safety Communications (911) Center has dispatchers who use a template of questions to determine the severity of an emergency medical situation and can then send appropriate help. Dane County Emergency Management helps coordinate a seamless network of emergency responders that team together, regardless of municipal boundaries, ensuring every day that those with the most critical emergencies receive the highest level of care.
The 2019 Dane County budget included a $270,000 request to replace the Dane County EMS ambulance. Technology and safety features for the responders and patients have drastically improved over the past 10 years. Dane County EMS acquired the ambulance earlier this year, and it is now available for use by all services in Dane County as a back-up to their primary ambulance in case of mechanical repairs or large events. It is the only bariatric ambulance within Dane County and surrounding counties.
Next month, Dane County EMS will host a survivor celebration at the Madison Mallards. 118 cardiac arrest survivors from 2019 through 2021 will be invited to celebrate with the first responders who were a part of their survival. Attendees will include bystanders, dispatchers, EMS, fire, police, and hospital providers. This annual event has been postponed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to partner with our hospitals and the Mallards to be able to allow this opportunity for such a powerful connection and celebration between survivors and their responders,” said Emergency Management Director Charles Tubbs.
Dane County Emergency Management also recently announced the appointment of Kacey Kronenfeld, MD; Michael Lohmeier, MD; and Jeff Vanbendegom, MD to serve as the new Medical Advisory Team for Dane County EMS. These physicians bring a wealth of knowledge from a combined 30+ years in prehospital medicine and have each served local EMS agencies through collaborative efforts including pandemic response, STEMI program implementation, protocol development, and 911 diversion guidance. Each are board certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
“This movement towards joint Medical Advisors reflects the collaborative nature of Dane County’s EMS community,” said Assistant Director Carrie Meier.
The new Medical Advisory Team will be responsible for coordinating on-line medical control and EMS communication systems with contracting EMS districts and area hospitals to help ensure standardization, accuracy, efficiency, and quality at all levels of prehospital care. Team members will act as liaisons with the state medical director, service medical directors, service directors, local hospitals, and local prehospital EMS providers to promote the highest quality of emergency care. The group will also develop and/or review community-based, patient-centered protocols and procedures for all prehospital care levels provided by local EMS districts.
“I want to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to the great leadership and support of Dane County Executive Joseph Parisi, the Dane County Board of Supervisors, Dane County Emergency Management Assistant Director Carrie Meier, and all of the 23 EMS organizations in the county working together and serving ALL PEOPLE,” said Tubbs.
EMS Week 2022 – “Rising to the Challenge”
Thank you to all our EMS providers for rising to the challenge for our community.