The Village of Windsor is reminding residents that in-person absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. After that time, voters will need to appear in-person on Election Day to vote.
Election Day is Nov. 3. Polls will be open between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Be sure to bring your photo ID. You can check your polling location at MyVote.
Curbside voting is available on Election Day for people who are unable to enter the polling place due to disability, which includes being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19. A sign will be posted with a number to call.
Be sure to return your mailed absentee ballot as soon as possible. You can drop your absentee ballot off at the Windsor Municipal Building drop box, 4084 Mueller Rd., DeForest, located to the right of the front doors.
Your ballot must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.
If you have other questions related to the Election, you can view the Village of Windsor Election webpage or MyVote Wisconsin. You can also call Village staff at 608-888-0066.
