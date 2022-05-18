The Village of DeForest will move ahead with lighting for the basketball and new pickleball courts in Fireman’s Park later this summer. The mountain bike trails will take a little while longer.
Dan Paulson, the vice chair of the ad hoc mountain bike trail committee, presented the group’s recommendations to the board. The committee was formed February 15 to study possible locations for a trail and other issues.
The group looked at factors such as terrain, access, and neighborhoods as it developed a list of eight possible sites. It eliminated five sites, and then decided there were enough issues with the upper Yahara River/River Turns Park area to settle on two other possibilities.
The recommended sites would both involve negotiating with private owners.
In voting to move ahead with more planning for the top sites, the village board said it would not use local, public funds to purchase those properties. Public and private stewardship resources could be used when the project gets to that point.
Paulson’s report listed the sites by numbers from the map. Site Eight, located north of the ponds on the northern edge of the village, had the most potential for a larger scale mountain bike trail system. The spot called Site Three is located near the ABS rearing barns. It would be designed as more of a pocket park for local users.
Lighting approved
The village board voted 5-2 to accept a bid $92,610 from Nickles Electric and install the lighting after the Fourth of July celebration. The project will include three Musco lighting poles.
Nickels was the only bid for the project, but the company is already on-site as a subcontractor on the larger Fireman’s Park project this summer.
The bid was higher than the $85,000 estimate, but public services director Judd Blau said the cost can be covered in this budget with other savings in the capital improvement budget. He felt this was the best year to do the work as Nickles is already working at the location and infrastructure work like burying the wiring can be done before the new pickleball court is installed.