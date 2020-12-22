With the resignation of Judd Blau, the DeForest Village Board had a choice to make regarding the open village president position at its Dec. 15 meeting. The board could either find a way to fill the position with a trustee for the remainder of the term — until April — or leave it vacant.
Trustee Jason Kramar wondered about even opening the position to all qualified residents in the village.
Trustee Abigail Lowery felt that one of the remaining six board members should be appointed, due to the residents voting them into those positions. Trustee Colleen Little was also opposed to someone “coming in cold,” as someone not currently on the Board would have a sharp and quick learning curve.
In a 4-1-1 vote, the board chose Jane Cahill Wolfgram to take over as Village President until the Spring Election in April. Kramar voted against it, while Trustee Bill Landgraf abstained.
Because a total of four “yes” votes were needed to fill the president’s seat, Cahill Wolfgram was allowed to vote on the matter, but Village Attorney Al Reuter said that by doing so, she would have to waive the salary increase that came with the position. Cahill Wolfgram did not have a problem agreeing to that.
Cahill Wolfgram’s former trustee seat will remain vacant until the April elections.
Per a memo by Reuter, a third option — holding a special election — was rendered moot for the village president position because of the timing of the resignation. A special election cannot happen, because according to state statute, one cannot be held after Feb. 1 in the year of a spring election. Furthermore, a special election must be held between 62-77 days from the date ordered by the board. Since Feb. 1 is less than 62 days away from the order date, the board no longer has that option.
Ordinance change
The board approved the change of an ordinance that established and adjusted consumer and building material recycling operations as conditional uses in the M-2 General Industrial zoning district. The change also distinguished such operations from waste material storage, processing treatment or disposal uses.
Badgerland Disposal LLC petitioned the village for the change after acquiring the village’s current facility along Reardon Road.
“Recycling of consumer materials, including, but not limited to, paper, cardboard plastic, aluminum cans, including sorting, separating, processing and packaging, as strictly an indoor use with no outdoor recycling operations or storage” is now allowed in the M-2 zone.
Mark Roffers, the village’s planning consultant, said he expects Badgerland to convert the site from a building material recycling center to a consumer material recycling center. The business has centers in Janesville, Milton and in northern Illinois.
Landgraf was worried that with these sites, trash and recyclables would be flying around, and noted that several parks were in the area.
Zoning Administrator Brandi Cooper said that with a conditional use for the property, the village “will have more teeth” in controlling the area. She also added that Badgerland plans no outside storage, and if containers are outdoors, it’s from a scheduled drop off or pick up for the facility.
GRB Academy approved as “Local User” group for Athletic Complex
The Greg Reinhard Baseball (GRB) Academy is now a local user group for the village’s new Athletic Complex, which will help them with scheduling games and tournaments at the site.
The village has three tiers for priority when allowing groups to schedule. Tier 1 consists of the four sanctioned user groups — Windsor Heat, DeForest Windsor Baseball, the DeForest Area School District and DeForest adult softball leagues. Tier 2 consists of recreational softball and baseball leagues, and the GRB Academy, with Tier 3 being general users. GRB used to be at the Tier 3 level.
Tier 1 can begin scheduling weeknight games on Jan.15, with Tier 2 on April 1 and Tier 3 on April 15. Tier 1 can schedule weekend tournaments (Friday-Sunday) for the 2022 season on Aug. 1, with Tier 2 beginning Sept. 1 and Tier 3 on Oct. 1.
Tier 1 is limited to host two weekend tournaments and Tier 3 will be limited to three. Additional requests can be made to Recreation and Community Enrichment Director Reese MacAskill.
Other items
The board approved the execution of a grant agreement with the DNR through the Recreation Trail Program for the installation of a pedestrian/bike bridge on the trails of Western Green Park. The grant will be for $45,000 or up to 50% of the total cost of the project near Old Indian Trail and N. Main Street. Public Services Project Coordinator Greg Hall said the intent is to apply for another grant to pave the trail, with the project scheduled to begin in 2022. The bridge is estimated to be 60-feet long and 10-feet wide on the far east end of the park and has an estimated cost of $95,000.
To conclude the meeting, Trustee Jason Kramar announced he will not be seeking re-election in spring, saying that he is “stepping away from local government,” after 12 years on the Board.
