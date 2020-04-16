The DeForest Windsor Fire & EMS District (District) is following the DNR’s lead and instituting a district-wide open burn ban.
Only portable, elevated fire pits with a screen and lid are permitted. No burning of leaves or yard waste of any kind is permitted. This includes the upcoming scheduled Village of Windsor seasonal open burn dates.
The ban is effective immediately for residential and commercial areas and starting Monday, April 20 for the agricultural areas.
The District will continue to monitor conditions and the situation to determine a possible end of the burn ban.
