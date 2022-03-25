The 2022 Wisconsin spring elections will conclude on April 5 with in-person voting for non-partisan local offices. Check myvote.wi.gov for information on polling places and ballots or contact your municipal clerk with specific questions.
Candidates for election to the DeForest and Windsor village boards and the DeForest Area School Board were asked to provide biographical information and their insights on the board they were seeking election. We felt it gave candidates the most latitude to define any issues they might which to address for the voters.
In the Village of DeForest, the candidates are Taysheedra Allen, William Landgraf, Colleen Little, and Tom Sandow. Electors will choose three candidates. In the Village of Windsor, incumbents Monica Smith and Ed Wall are the only listed candidates for two seats. Voters in the DeForest Area School Board have two panels of candidates to choose from for representation. The DeForest candidates are Jan Berg, Brian Coker, Gussie Lewis, and Ryan Weis. The Windsor candidates are Keri Brunelle, Stephanie Sarr, and Megan Taylor. Electors vote for both panels with the top three DeForest and top two Windsor candidates being elected.
A candidate forum for school board candidates was held March 10 at the public library and recorded. DeForest Village Board candidates will also have a library forum on March 30.
The Dane County League of Women Voters also surveyed local school board candidates, as well as the county supervisor election and judicial contests for the state court of appeals and Dane County Circuit Court.
This is the last week Letters to the editor pertaining to specific candidates will be run prior to election day.