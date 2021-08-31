The Dane County Redistricting Commission has been meeting over the last several months in preparation for the release of census data to begin the redistricting process.
Following delivery of the Census data to the State of Wisconsin on Aug. 12, the State of Wisconsin Legislative Technology Services Bureau prepared the data for counties. Dane County is in the process of getting the data prepared for public map submission.
In 2016, the Dane County Board of Supervisors adopted Ordinance Amendment 2016 OA-32, which created a nonpartisan independent citizen Redistricting Commission. The Commission was appointed by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell following an application process in 2020.
“I’m confident the commission is ready to begin our work. The census delays have provided us the opportunity to see important presentations as well as to ask the residents of the County about their communities of interest to inform our work in the next month,” said Ken Opin, Chair of the Redistricting Commission.
As a part of the ordinance amendment, members of the public will be able to submit maps for consideration by the Redistricting Commission.
The commission will be using District Builder for interested members of the public to submit maps. District Builder will be adding the data to the map-building tool. When District Builder is ready to be used, it will be available on the Redistricting Commission’s website. A follow-up notification will also be distributed.
The Redistricting Commission will be holding several meetings in the month of September to gather input and discuss maps, review communities of interest previously submitted by members of the public, and prepare three maps to be submitted to the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
The meetings will all be held virtually and will begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9, 14, 23, and 30. Information about the meetings, as well as their agendas, is available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx